Autodesk Maya Creative: Powerful animation, modeling, and rendering tools that flex to your creative needs

Available with Flex tokens

Talk to our sales team. +44 203 318 4259

Young Dragon. Image courtesy of Gabriel Richaud.

What is Autodesk Maya Creative?

Autodesk Maya Creative software includes sophisticated animation, modeling, and rendering tools to bring your vision to life.

  • Create lifelike animations with intuitive animation tools.

  • Build detailed 3D models with a powerful modeling toolset.

  • Render high-quality 3D images in fewer clicks.

Why use Autodesk Maya Creative?

Enjoy flexible access

Match your unique project goals with flexible software access.

Create breathtaking visuals

Push your creative limits further with a robust toolset.

Manage complexity

Explore more possibilities with tools built to handle complexity.

What you can do with Maya Creative

Legends of the Round Table game, made with Maya Creative. Image courtesy of Artifice Studio.

Get your creations moving with engaging animation tools

Modeling and animation tools in Maya Creative simplify the process of creating and editing characters and worlds, saving you time so you can focus on creativity.

Dragon creature model. Image courtesy of Diego Kasper. 

Render beautiful, high-quality 3D images

Work with a powerful, artist-friendly renderer that delivers impressive, predictable results in fewer clicks.

Compare related products

Maya Creative

Maya Creative

Maya

Maya

Animation and rigging

complete
complete

3D modeling

complete
complete

Rendering

complete
complete

Dynamics and effects

limited
complete

Capabilities

Complete

Comprehensive

Limited

Limited

N/A

N/A

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Maya Creative used for?

Autodesk Maya Creative is a professional 3D animation, modeling, and rendering toolset for film, TV, and game production.

Who uses Autodesk Maya Creative?

Autodesk Maya Creative is used by 3D modelers and animators across the film, TV, and game industries.

Is Autodesk Maya Creative available as a subscription?

No, Autodesk Maya Creative is only available through Autodesk Flex, a pay-as-you-go option for daily product use. Visit the Autodesk Flex Benefits page to learn more.

Which operating system does Maya Creative run on? 

Maya Creative can run on Microsoft® Windows® and Apple® macOS®. See Maya Creative system requirements (US Site) for details.

What is the difference between Maya and Maya Creative?

Autodesk Maya software provides tools for a wide range of tasks such as motion graphics, dynamics, simulation, and FX, while Autodesk Maya Creative offers professional 3D tools including animation, rigging, modeling, and rendering. Compare Maya and Maya Creative.

What is the difference between Maya Creative and Maya LT?

To better serve the needs of the media and entertainment industry, we have evolved Autodesk Maya LT software into Autodesk Maya Creative: a flexible, lower-cost version of Maya with powerful modeling, animation, and rendering tools. To provide you with the creative toolset of Maya without the limitations of Maya LT, such as reduced polycount export, we've added several new features to help give you a more robust toolset for creating high-quality 3D content.

How much does Maya Creative cost?

Autodesk Maya Creative costs one token daily. Visit www.autodesk.com/eu/flex to learn more.

See more

Support and problem solving (US Site)

Find troubleshooting articles and resolve your issue. 