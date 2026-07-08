Your digital factory journey starts here

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Software for digital factory workflows

FlexSim

Easy-to-use 3D discrete event simulation software that optimizes workflows, production systems, and operational performance.

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Factory Design Utilities

Conceptualize, plan, and validate manufacturing facilities

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Fusion Operations

Fusion Operations provides real-time MES for complete factory floor control and visibility.

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Inventor

Powerful product design and engineering tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, visualization, and documentation.

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Tandem

Connect building data and digital twins across the full asset lifecycle.

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Product Design & Manufacturing collection

Get Inventor + AutoCAD + Autodesk Fusion + more—Professional-grade tools for product development and manufacturing planning.

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Explore digital factory solutions

Product lifecycle management

Keep everyone on the same page with a single source of data that helps accelerate development agility and time to market.

 

Explore PLM

Factory design

Explore powerful workflows that support efficiency, throughput, and quality during manufacturing process development.

 

Explore factory design

CAD for machine design

Accelerate machine design and get your best ideas to market more efficiently with purpose-built tools and workflows.

 

Explore CAD for machine design

Unlock the full potential of your factory with Autodesk