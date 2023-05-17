Autodesk Flex

Pay as you go for occasional product use.

What is Flex?

Autodesk Flex is a pay-as-you-go option that lets you pre-purchase tokens to access any product available with Flex for a daily rate. Rates vary based on the product used. Flex is a great option for team members or individuals who want to try a product or only need occasional access.

How Flex works

Step 1

Buy tokens for your team.

Step 2

Assign users to Flex in your Autodesk Account.

Step 3

Use tokens each day a product is open. Close a product to stop token use.

Step 4

Track token usage and spending.

Find the right mix between Flex and subscriptions.

Flex

Best for occasional users

  • Buy tokens to access a wide range of Autodesk products.

  • Use tokens to access a product for 24 hours at a time or to generate a result.

  • Assign as many users as you want to Flex and manage which products they can access. 

 

Subscription

Best for frequent users

  • Buy subscriptions to specific Autodesk products.

  • Use the product as often as you want during the subscription term.

  • Assign each subscription to a specific user; reassign the subscription as often as you need. 

 

Most popular Architecture, Engineering & Construction products available with Flex

See all products and services available with Flex. Learn more

Architecture

AutoCAD

7 tokens/day

Revit

10 tokens/day

Navisworks

9 tokens/day

3ds Max

6 tokens/day

Structural design

AutoCAD

7 tokens/day

Revit

10 tokens/day

Navisworks

9 tokens/day

ReCap Pro

1 tokens/day

Advance Steel

8 tokens/day

Structural Bridge Design

7 tokens/day

Mechanical design

AutoCAD

7 tokens/day

Revit

10 tokens/day

Navisworks

9 tokens/day

ReCap Pro

1 tokens/day

Fabrication products

4 tokens/day

Infrastructure

AutoCAD

7 tokens/day

Revit

10 tokens/day

Navisworks

9 tokens/day

ReCap Pro

1 tokens/day

Civil 3D

9 tokens/day

Infraworks

7 tokens/day

Construction

AutoCAD

7 tokens/day

Revit

10 tokens/day

Navisworks

9 tokens/day

InfraWorks

7 tokens/day

ReCap Pro

1 tokens/day

Advance Steel

8 tokens/day

Most popular Product Design & Manufacturing products available with Flex

See all products and services available with Flex. Learn more

Product design and engineering

AutoCAD

7 tokens/day

Fusion 360

2 tokens/day

Vault

3 tokens/day

Inventor

8 tokens/day

3ds Max

6 tokens/day

Alias Concept

18 tokens/day

Simulation and Analysis

Fusion 360

2 tokens/day

Inventor

8 tokens/day

Inventor Nastran

10 tokens/day

Robot Structural Analysis Professional

11 tokens/day

Manufacturing and production

Fusion 360

2 tokens/day

Inventor

8 tokens/day

HSMWorks

16 tokens/day

PowerMill

47 tokens/day

PowerShape

17 tokens/day

Netfabb

55 tokens/day

Most popular Media & Entertainment products available with Flex

See all products and services available with Flex. Learn more

3D animation and visual effects

Maya

6 tokens/day

3ds Max

6 tokens/day

MotionBuilder

6 tokens/day

Flame

18 tokens/day

Mudbox

1 tokens/day

Maya Creative

1 tokens/day

Game development

Maya

6 tokens/day

3ds Max

6 tokens/day

MotionBuilder

6 tokens/day

Mudbox

1 tokens/day

ReCap Pro

1 tokens/day

Design visualization

Maya

6 tokens/day

ReCap Pro

1 tokens/day

Buy more, save more

Pay less per token when you buy 5,000 or more. The more you buy, the larger the discount.


Use the estimator tool, ask our expert sales team, or contact an eligible Autodesk partner to determine the right number of tokens for you.

Get expert guidance before you buy

Headset with microphone icon

An Autodesk representative can review your needs and help you find the most cost-effective mix of tokens and subscriptions.

Two hands in a handshake icon

Locate a reseller in the Autodesk Services Marketplace.

Frequently asked questions

How long do I have to use my Flex tokens, and do they roll over?

You have one year from the purchase date to use your tokens for Flex. As Flex is a pay-as-you-go model, tokens do not roll over and you may purchase additional tokens at any time. You will receive notifications from Autodesk when you have a low balance.

How am I charged for Flex product usage?

For products and services charged per day

When a user opens and signs into an Autodesk product included with Flex, they will be charged a daily rate per product once every 24 hours. Users will not be charged for using multiple versions or reopening the product within the 24-hour period.

 

For example, Priscilla opens and signs into AutoCAD from 8 AM-5 PM on Monday. Her team is charged 7 tokens. She opens AutoCAD from 7 AM - 5 PM on Tuesday. Her team is charged 7 tokens at 8 AM. She closes AutoCAD at 5 PM and does not open it again for the week. She will only be charged for two days of usage.

 

For products and services charged per result

Users will be charged a variable rate based on the type of result (for example, rendering an image in Revit).

 

View the rates (US Site)  for each product and service available with Flex.

Can I have a mix of both Flex and subscription in my team?

Yes. Admins can have users on a mix of subscriptions and Flex.

 

When a user is assigned to both subscriptions and Flex, subscriptions will be used before tokens. For example, if Priscilla is assigned to Flex and a subscription of AutoCAD, she will use her subscription when she accesses AutoCAD and will not use any tokens.If she accesses Revit without a subscription, she will use tokens.

Can I return Flex tokens?

Flex tokens can be returned up to 30 days after the date of purchase. Contact support to start your return.

I have multiple teams in my Autodesk Account. Can I split my Flex purchase across my teams?

No, we are unable to support splitting token packs into separate teams at this time. If you would like to order Flex tokens for multiple teams, place one order per team.

 

After purchase, sign in to your Autodesk Account to assign each order to the appropriate team. If you would like to move your Flex order to another team, its remaining token balance must be moved in full.

Where can I purchase Flex tokens?

Tokens can be purchased online or through an eligible Autodesk Partner. You can purchase more tokens any time using either method, regardless of how you made your initial purchase. Non-payment of invoices will result in the loss of access (US Site)  to products included with Flex and, potentially, future purchase privileges.

Which Autodesk plan benefits do I receive when I buy Flex tokens?

Your users assigned to Flex automatically receive the benefits of the plan you currently have for your subscriptions. If you have not got any existing Autodesk subscriptions, your users assigned to Flex will automatically receive the Standard plan. If you would like to upgrade to a Premium plan or have any questions about Autodesk pricing, please contact your Autodesk representative or partner.

What happens when I run out of Flex tokens and my users try to open a product?

If your team does not have enough tokens, users will lose access to Flex and will be unable to open the product. Flex is a pay as you go model, so users will be able to use products once more tokens are purchased.

How do I manage Flex after purchase?

Find out how to set up and manage Flex.

Can I restrict user access to Autodesk products included with Flex?

Admins have the option to provide access to all products included with Flex to all users or to restrict access to specific products or users.

How are Flex tokens different from cloud credits?

Flex tokens have replaced cloud credits for products and services charged per result. Once your cloud credits expire, you must purchase Flex tokens for continued access. See rates for products and services included with Flex. If Flex is not yet available in your country, contact us.

Are there discounts for non-profit businesses or students?

No educational discounts are available for Flex. However, qualified Education plan customers can continue to use free Cloud Credits to access Autodesk services that require cloud computing such as Fusion 360 Generative Design (US Site) .

If I purchase Flex, am I in a Token Flex Enterprise Business Agreement?

No, only select companies qualify for an Enterprise Business Agreement, which includes access to Token Flex and other benefits. Please contact an Autodesk representative if you are interested in getting started with Enterprise or have any questions about Autodesk pricing.

Where can I get technical support?

Choose the support option that works best for you – phone, chat, email or remote desktop assistance.Contact our support specialists and explore our self-service help.

What volume discounts are available for tokens?

Token quantity Cost/token
4,999 and under
 € 3,33
5.000 - 9.999
 € 3,25
10.000 - 14.999
 € 3,16
15.000 - 24.999
 € 3,08
25.000 - 49.999
 € 3,00
50.000 - 99.999
 € 2,91
100.000 - 249.999
 € 2,83
250,000 and above
 € 2,66
