Educators, lab administrators, and IT administrators of qualified educational institutions may receive free access to Autodesk software titles for installation in classrooms or labs. Most Autodesk products are available with educational access, including web services like Fusion 360. See the Education Community site.

All Autodesk software and services are available in English. Certain titles may also be available in additional languages. For more information about specific titles, see the Autodesk product page. Access to products includes the current version plus up to three prior versions (where available).

For assistance with your education account, see Autodesk Education Support.

Note: Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional, or any other for-profit purposes.