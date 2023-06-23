Account management for education

Educator’s guide to the Education Plan

If you’re an educator, you can follow the steps in this guide to obtain free access to Autodesk software through the Autodesk Education Plan. You can get access for yourself and assist your students in getting access.

 

The method for getting products for yourself depends upon whether someone has already assigned them to you.

 

You have several options for obtaining products for your students:

  • Assign products to your students and confirm eligibility for them. You can assign up to 125 students per product. This is the recommended option.
  • Ask your students to install products for themselves and confirm their own eligibility.
  • Deploy network licenses for shared computers in a lab or classroom.

    Note: Your choice between the first and second options can’t be changed once you’ve made it. If you need both single-user subscriptions and network licenses, your admin should create separate accounts for network products.

Steps for getting product access for yourself or your students are described in the following sections. If you need more help along the way, click a link to learn more from a detailed article.

Educators installing products assigned to them

You should have received an email from Autodesk telling you which products a colleague has assigned and where you can download them. The steps to access software are different depending upon whether you have an Autodesk account.

Educators obtaining products for themselves

If a product hasn’t been assigned to you, you can still obtain free Autodesk software on your own. As an educator, you can create an account and confirm your eligibility for the Autodesk Education Plan. Follow these steps:

  1. Confirm your eligibility  using your school-provided email by going to the Get Products page (US site) and clicking Get Started. This involves validating your role as an educator with a qualified educational institution.
    2. Note:submit additional documentation

  2. Create an Autodesk account by clicking the Complete Account Setup link in the email received after completing your education profile.

  3. Download and install your software from the Get Products page (US site).
    Important: Even if your software is already installed on the device you’re using, you must click Download on the product card to trigger your product entitlement.

  4. Start your product, sign in to Autodesk account, and begin using your software.
    Note: Once you’re signed in on your browser, you may need to click Go to Product to return to your software.

Educators assigning products to your students (Recommended)

Educators who meet our eligibility requirements must obtain and manage their own Autodesk Account. You can assign and unassign Autodesk products to a maximum of 125 students per product. Students do not have to individually confirm their own eligibility, as it is tied to the educator’s eligibility. However, each student must have their own Autodesk Account.

 

Before your class term begins, educators should refer students to the Student’s guide to the Education Plan and have them follow the steps under Students installing products assigned to them.

 

Follow these steps:

  1. Confirm your eligibility  using your school-provided email by going to the Get Products page (US site) and clicking Get Started. This involves validating your role as an educator with a qualified educational institution.
    2. Note:submit additional documentation

  2. Create an Autodesk account by clicking the Complete Account Setup link in the email received after completing your education profile.

  3. Access the products you want to assign

  4. Assign products to your students

Educators asking students to obtain software for themselves

Educators can ask students to establish their own eligibility and obtain software access for themselves. To guide your students in doing this, refer them to the Students obtaining products for themselves section of the Student’s guide to the Education Plan.

Educators deploying network licenses for shared computers

Educators can choose to use a network license server to deploy licenses for up to 3,000 concurrent students per product. Classroom or lab machines will be managed using serial numbers. You can either ask your school IT admin to deploy the products or do it yourself. See the Admin’s guide to the Education Plan.

 

Note: To use some products, such as Fusion 360 or InfraWorks, students must confirm their own eligibility and have their own Autodesk Account.

Educators offboarding students

Since there’s a 125-student limit per product, when one class terms ends and another will soon begin, you’ll want to unassign students from their product assignments so that you can reassign these seats to incoming students.

 

To offboard students: Remove students from their product assignment in Autodesk Account.

 

Note: Your students don’t get notified automatically when they’re unassigned from a product. If students wish to continue to get free educational access to Autodesk software, they can follow the “Students installing products for themselves” section of Student’s guide to the Education Plan.

Educators renewing product access

To continue your access to Education software, you must renew your eligibility every year.  You can check your renewal date by going to the Get Products page (US site). Sign in to view your personalized banner at the top of the page. Also be sure to check your email, as Autodesk will send an email reminder 30 days before your eligibility expires.

 

To renew educational access to Autodesk software, see Renewing access to Education software.

 

Note: If you miss your renewal date, you must restart access to your education software and any subscriptions you had, even if a product is already installed.

