Architectural design software

Architectural design is a discipline that blends technical and creative design to create buildings or structures that are not only safe and durable, but attractive and useful. Architects typically create architectural designs by understanding the space, what it is to be used for, and creating a functional structure for the space. Architectural design encompasses many phases of the design process from schematic design and design development to construction of the structure. Autodesk provides the technology to help with all aspects of the design and collaboration process.