What is drafting software?

Drafting software replaces the paper, pencil, T-squares, and eraser crumbs of a previous generation with a computer screen and a mouse. With it, designers can create technical documentation for products, buildings, and structures quickly and easily, and focus more on concept and creativity, instead of computation and clutter.

How is drafting software used?

  • AutoCAD electrical drawing

    ELECTRICAL DRAWING

    Discover specialized toolsets for creating electrical drawings with AutoCAD professional design and drafting software.

  • MAKING BLUEPRINT DRAWINGS

    Produce blueprint designs and drawings for creating a building, part, product, and more.

  • LANDSCAPE DESIGN

    Landscape architects and designers can build 2D and 3D technical drawings of planting designs, hardscape, topography (US site) and more.

  • ARCHITECTURAL DRAWING

    Whether it’s a concept drawing, site drawing or structural drawing, use Autodesk software to bring your architectural illustrations to life.

Autodesk's best-selling drafting software

With AutoCAD and AutoCAD LT, you can create drawings for buildings, structures, and products in less time and with greater precision. Now, you can also work on the go with AutoCAD web and mobile apps.

AutoCAD drafting tutorials

  • AutoCAD drafting guides and videos

    Get started with AutoCAD

    Learn about the fundamentals of drafting in AutoCAD with these guides and videos.

  • AutoCAD images on red background

    Tips for AutoCAD users

    Discover the latest collection of favorite time-saving AutoCAD tips.

  • AutoCAD workflow guide

    Guide to AutoCAD Basics

    Uncover your guide to the basic commands that you need to create 2D drawings using AutoCAD LT.

Drafting software in action

  • Beijing startup uses AutoCAD to design green environments

    LONDON’S NATIONAL THEATER

    The perfect platform to make theatrical magic

    Project draftsman Oli Cooper uses AutoCAD to produce precise yet organic set designs.

  • MUNDEN FRY LANDSCAPE ASSOCIATES

    Creating a sustainable garden setting with AutoCAD

    Landscape-design firm uses AutoCAD to help with sustainable landscape design of a unique space at Pinterest headquarters in San Francisco.

  • BENJAMIN PRATT

    Creating and integrating designs with precision

    Artist and draftsman Benjamin Pratt uses AutoCAD LT to sketch concepts before transferring them to the canvas.

