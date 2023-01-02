How to buy
Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
2D CAD software offers increased design productivity and can lead to faster project approvals, giving various teams real-time access to the most current versions of a design and any adjustments. From technical drawings to landscaping layouts, replicate designs easily, modify them quickly, and share them instantly with colleagues anywhere in the world.
Create technical drawings with an array of features, including adjustable line styles, closed shapes, and crosshatching. 2D CAD offers the ability to save settings, annotate drawings, and easily replicate fonts, styles, and color pallets. Its collaborative interface increases efficiency with multiple-component projects, such as product design or illustrations.
2D CAD software makes it easier to seamlessly take concepts from the drawing/design phase to the drafting phase that fleshes out precise dimensions and scale. Architects, engineers, and construction professionals will appreciate the built-in efficiency in AutoCAD, offering features that streamline the drawing process alongside integrated workflows. Develop landscaping layouts, floor plans, and more. View and colloaborate on plans across a multitude of devices, including desktop, web, and mobile.
The special arrangement of windows, doors, interior and exterior spaces is essential to any architectural design project.
From product assembly to engineering layouts, technical drawings are better with the accuracy of 2D CAD software.
Image courtesy of Engineering Center LTD, Russia
The interplay of color, texture, light, and space can be expertly depicted in 2D CAD software.
Image courtesy of Alika Design
Designing a landscape layout requires notating every detail of plant species and hardscape material.
Image courtesy of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
Bring complex ideas to life by turning 2D drawings into 3D models with integrated software from Autodesk. Streamline digital workflows for design, visualization, and 3D simulation to transform the 2D-to-3D creative process.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
Best-in-class tool for 2D CAD drafting, drawing, and documentation. Subscription includes AutoCAD LT on desktop, web, and mobile.
Draft, annotate, and add field data to your drawings online via your web browser or mobile device. Access and edit DWG files, and quickly collaborate with AutoCAD users on designs.
RED BEAN INTERIOR DESIGN
Interior designer highlights her skills with AutoCAD LT to land a new job and creates a competitive advantage for the firm.
Image courtesy of Kelly Tomlinson Photography
WISE LABO
Discover how Tokyo-based Wise Labo blends fun, inspiration, and AutoCAD LT for the design of the Moxy Hotel in Osaka.
Image courtesy of Marriott International, Inc./Moxy Hotels
NATURE'S DESIGNS
A landscape designer shares the inspiration to start her own business and how AutoCAD LT helps her succeed with the design process.
Image courtesy of Rose Remillard
There are several advantages of 2D CAD drafting compared to 3D CAD drafting. 2D CAD drafting tools from Autodesk are easy to use. You can digitally create design components along with precise dimensions, even incorporating details from previously built designs. Then, when changes need to be made, the 2D CAD tool automatically calculates the changes in different factors, driving efficiency into project management.
If you are concerned about 2D CAD ease of use, start with AutoCAD LT. It features an intuitive user interface, collaboration tools, and more. When you’re ready, you can more easily learn how to use the tools built into AutoCAD 2D drawing via video tutorials. Learn how to create and organize 2D objects, modify 2D objects, plot a drawing layout and more. Then, the skills you learn with AutoCAD 2D make a great foundation for 3D drawing.
2D drafting and drawing is the process of creating and editing technical drawings, as well as annotating designs. Drafters use computer-aided design (CAD) software to develop floor plans, building permit drawings, building inspection plans, and landscaping layouts.
CAD software for 2D drafting can be used to draft designs faster and with greater precision without using stencils and technical drawing instruments. 2D CAD software also allows users to document and annotate drawings with text, dimensions, leaders, and tables.
AutoCAD 2D and 3D software is ideal for civil engineering and infrastructure design. 2D drawings are especially useful in drawing plans, sections, and elevations, drafting working drawings of buildings, and creating inspection plans, and permit drawings. AutoCAD 2D and 3D software includes civil engineering toolsets and improved workflow across desktop, web, and mobile devices.
Make a 2D drawing from a 3D model simple by using AutoCAD from Autodesk by using the FlatShot command. This command allows you to create a flattened, 2D representation of the 3D model projected onto the XY plane. The resulting objects can be inserted as a block or saved as a separate drawing.
2D CAD drafting, designing, and drawing tools from Autodesk are versatile and deliver efficiency for creating different types of technical drawings. Designers, drafters, architects, and engineers appreciate the built-in industry-specific tool sets that make it easier to visualize concepts and simulate designs. See how 2D computer aided design software works for interior design (US Site), landscape design (US Site) and architectural design.