Architectural rendering is the process of creating two-dimensional and three-dimensional images of a proposed architectural design. The goal is to illustrate a lifelike experience of how a space or building will look before it is built, accurately representing design intent.
There are three main benefits of using 3D rendering software for architecture projects:
Details such as flooring, furnishings and lighting contribute to a space. Interior renderings suggest what it will be like to work or live in that space.
Light, shadowing, and reflection factor into the creation of an exterior rendering. It conveys how a building will relate to the environment and people around it.
An aerial view offers a dynamic perspective that leads to better understanding of landscapes, surrounding buildings, and complete visualizations.
DBOX
DBOX stays on top of new technology to deliver the 432 Park Avenue project, the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.
Image courtesy of DBOX
TANGRAM 3DS
Tangram 3DS specializes in comprehensive design solutions for the AEC, interior design, maritime, and real estate industries.
Image courtesy of Image courtesy of Tangram 3DS
STEFAN LOPUSNY
Stefan Lopusny, artist and founder of design visualization studio Fat Tony Studio, tackles animated film with his project “In Circles.”
mage courtesy of Image courtesy of Fat Tony Studio
Learn more about communicating design intent and improving design quality using Autodesk architecture software.
Autodesk architecture software solutions support the rapid innovation needed to meet today’s design challenges.
Software from Autodesk empowers you to visualize, design, render, and build.
Powerful BIM and CAD tools for designers, engineers, and contractors, including Revit, AutoCAD, Civil 3D, Autodesk Forma, and more
Plan, design, construct, and manage buildings with powerful tools for Building Information Modeling.
2D and 3D CAD tools, with enhanced insights, AI-automations, and collaboration features. Subscription includes AutoCAD on desktop, web, mobile, and seven specialized toolsets.
