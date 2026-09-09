Add-ins and extensions in Autodesk products

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Add-ins and extensions enhance Autodesk products by providing additional functionality and customisation. However, they can sometimes cause issues such as crashes, missing features, or unexpected behaviour if they are outdated, incompatible, or conflicting with other extensions.
In many cases, the issue is not caused by a single add-in but by a combination of factors, such as version compatibility issues, multiple extensions interacting, or residual configuration from previous installations.
This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve add-in and extension issues. By following the steps in order and testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is caused by a specific add-in, configuration, or system interaction.
Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Disable all add-ins and extensions
|
1 Open your Autodesk product.
2 Navigate to the add-ins or extensions manager (location varies by product).
3 Disable or turn off all add-ins.
4 Close and reopen the product.
5 Test the issue again.
|This confirms whether the issue is caused by an add-in or extension rather than the core product.
|Step 2: Re-enable add-ins one by one
|
1 Reopen your Autodesk product.
2 Enable one add-in at a time.
3 Restart the product after enabling each add-in.
4 Test the feature or workflow after each change.
|This helps identify which specific add-in is causing the issue.
|Step 3: Check add-in compatibility with your product version
|
1 Identify the version of your Autodesk product.
2 Check the add-in documentation or source.
3 Confirm the add-in supports your product version.
4 Disable any unsupported or outdated add-ins.
|Add-ins built for older versions may not function correctly with newer product releases.
|Step 4: Update add-ins and extensions
|
1 Open the add-in source (Autodesk App Store or third-party provider).
2 Check for available updates.
3 Download and install the latest version.
4 Restart your Autodesk product.
|Updates often include bug fixes and compatibility improvements.
|Step 5: Remove or uninstall problematic add-ins
|
1 Open “Apps & Features”.
2 Locate the add-in or extension.
3 Select and uninstall it.
4 Restart your system.
5 Reopen the Autodesk product.
|Removing a faulty or incompatible add-in resolves conflicts and restores stability.
|Step 6: Check for duplicate or conflicting add-ins
|
1 Review all installed add-ins.
2 Look for: Multiple versions of the same add-in, Add-ins performing similar functions
3 Disable or remove duplicates.
|Conflicting add-ins can interfere with each other and cause unexpected behaviour.
|Step 7: Reset product settings
|
1 Close the Autodesk product.
2 Open the Windows Start menu.
3 Search for the product name, followed by: Reset Settings to Default.
4 Select the reset option.
5 Confirm reset.
6 Relaunch the product.
|Clears residual add-in configurations and restores default behaviour.
|Step 8: Restart your system
|
1 Restart your computer.
2 Reopen your Autodesk product.
3 Test the functionality again.
|Ensures all changes take effect and clears cached processes.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Disable all add-ins and extensions
|
1 Open your Autodesk product.
2 Locate add-ins or extension settings.
3 Disable all extensions.
4 Restart the product.
5 Test functionality.
|This confirms whether the issue is caused by an add-in or extension rather than the core product.
|Step 2: Re-enable extensions individually
|
1 Enable one extension at a time.
2 Restart the product after each. Test the feature.
|This helps identify which specific add-in is causing the issue.
|Step 3: Check compatibility
|
1 Identify the version of your Autodesk product.
2 Check the add-in documentation or source.
3 Confirm the add-in supports your product version.
4 Disable any unsupported or outdated add-ins.
|Add-ins built for older versions may not function correctly with newer product releases.
|Step 4: Update add-ins and extensions
|
1 Open the add-in source (Autodesk App Store or third-party provider).
2 Check for available updates.
3 Download and install the latest version.
4 Restart your Autodesk product.
|Updates often include bug fixes and compatibility improvements.
|Step 5: Remove or uninstall problematic add-ins
|
1 Locate extension files or applications.
2 Remove or uninstall them.
3 Restart your Mac.
|Removing a faulty or incompatible add-in resolves conflicts and restores stability.
|Step 6: Reset product settings
|
1 Close the product.
2 Reset preferences (varies by product).
3 Reopen and test.
|Clears leftover configuration from extensions.
This is usually caused by:
Incompatible add-ins
Conflicts between multiple extensions
Outdated plugin versions
This may occur if:
An add-in is overriding the default functionality
The extension failed to load correctly
There is a compatibility issue
Yes, but:
Some add-ins may conflict
Overlapping functionality can cause unexpected behaviour
Disable all add-ins and re-enable them one at a time to identify the source.
Not always, updating or disabling them may resolve the issue without removal.
No, add-ins affect functionality, not your project files.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
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