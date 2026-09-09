Licence activation or device limit issues can occur in Autodesk products for various reasons. These issues are often related to account configuration, device usage limits, network connectivity, or licencing components on your system. In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue but by a combination of factors such as being signed in on multiple devices, outdated licencing services, or restricted access to Autodesk servers.

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you quickly identify and resolve the most common causes of licence activation and device limit issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your account, device usage, or system configuration.

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.