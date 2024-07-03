Blueprint maker

Blueprints include all the technical details about a project. They will include floorplans showing the layout of each floor or structure section; elevation drawings of each side of the structure and notes about exterior finishes; foundation drawings including footings and bearing walls; cutaway or cross-section details that show how various parts of the structure fit together; an electrical layout for each level noting where lighting, outlets, switches or circuits should be placed; framing and roof plans; plumbing and mechanical systems layout; and a plot plan that shows all the structures or features on a piece of property.