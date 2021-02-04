There’s no lack of glamour in the projects Tim Campbell works on. As founder of his eponymous firm Studio Tim Campbell, he splits his time between offices in New York and Los Angeles and has headed up historic restorations of cultural landmarks in Los Angeles, mid-century estates in Beverly Hills, a Tammany Hall–era Manhattan townhouse, and a classic Palm Springs boutique hotel. He even designed his own Brutalist-inspired custom home in the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

What lies at the heart of Campbell’s business? AutoCAD. Campbell even went so far as to tell Architectural Digest that he’s “as fluent with AutoCAD as I am with a pencil.”