Digital project delivery is an interactive way of working and the next step in your digital transformation (US Site) journey. It connects people, data, and processes across the project lifecycle within a cloud-based, common data environment.

Digital project delivery integrates live, multi-discipline data, such as Building Information Modeling (BIM) and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) data in a centralized source of truth. From planning to design collaboration, design management, construction management, and operations, every stakeholder, no matter their location, can access projects and collaborate in real time.

The centralized source of truth opens the door to automation and cross-discipline workflows that improve accuracy, connect global teams, and save time. Best of all, the approach is tested, proven, and available today.