Test drive easy-to-use tools to automate tasks and increase productivity
Access learning resources created by product experts
Ask the experts and connect with your peers
Subscribe from the trial without interruption to your workflows
Design, draft and document with precise 2D geometry
Create with a comprehensive set of editing, design and annotation tools
Streamline your work by customising your interface and automating your workflows with AutoLISP
Ask questions and explore popular download, installation and licensing topics.
Designed for anyone looking to learn and build their AutoCAD LT skills.
Explore the Trial Connect community to learn and share insights with other users.
To download the trial, click ‘Download your trial’ and follow the steps. Your available downloads will appear in your Autodesk Account. Find more information about downloading a trial, installation and getting started on our Trial Connect community site.
The AutoCAD LT free trial lasts 15 days. The trial software will expire automatically after the trial period ends.
After your trial has expired, you cannot extend the trial period. For short-term needs, you can purchase a monthly subscription and turn off automatic renewal (to limit the length of the paid subscription to one month only) or purchase Flex tokens for a flexible pay-as-you-go plan.
Students and educators can get free one-year educational access to Autodesk products and services, which is renewable as long as you remain eligible. If you are a student or educator, you can access free AutoCAD software with an Autodesk Education plan (US Site).
You can subscribe from within the trial software or visit the AutoCAD LT product centre.
When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.