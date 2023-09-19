How to buy
Changes have been made to how you purchase and renew your products.
If you work with an Autodesk Partner, you will still partner with them for quote requests, support, and training. However, now you’ll receive an emailed quote from Autodesk and will pay directly from within your Autodesk account.
This buying process update is an example of our commitment to continuously enhancing your customer experience.
Setting the foundation to create more personalized experiences tailored to your needs.
Providing you consistent pricing no matter how you buy.
To prepare for your next purchase or renewal, you may need to set up Autodesk as a supplier with your company for invoice payment. Visit the vendor setup page to find the information you need.
In the new buying process for subscriptions, your partner will configure your quote (which you will receive from Autodesk) and continue to be involved in all phases of the pre-sales and post-sales experience except for the actual payment transaction, which happens directly between you and Autodesk.
Autodesk is striving to improve your experience by streamlining the transaction process and providing you with more personalized service.
We understand that change can sometimes be overwhelming, but we have taken great care to make this transition as smooth as possible. We encourage you to visit the customer help center where you will find detailed information about the new buying process. For additional information, contact your partner or Autodesk sales representative.
Since November 13, 2023, a new purchasing process has been in place for renewals of specific Autodesk products in Australia. Contact your partner to determine which Autodesk products are affected by this change.
Under the new process, your renewal will automatically default to "auto-renewal." However, you can choose to disable this feature if you prefer to receive a new quote with each renewal.
When you purchase or renew a 3-year term, your pricing will remain consistent for the duration of the contract term.