Admins can follow these steps to set up and maintain your Autodesk Standard plan.
Note: If you have a Premium plan, see Set up a Premium plan.
Configure and deploy single sign-on (SSO). Autodesk recommends this method, but if you don’t want to enable SSO, encourage users to enable two-step verification. To learn more about SSO, see the Single sign-on configuration guide. To learn more about two-step verification, see Set up two-step verification.
Assign users to products individually or by group.
• Assign products individually. See Assign users by product.
• Assign products by group. See Add and remove users and Assign product access.Note: When you deploy SSO, users are automatically added to your user list.
View your reports. See Seat usage reporting.
Manage contracts and renewals. See User management admin roles.
Learn how to contact support. See Get help from Autodesk support.