Cloud access and sync issues in Autodesk products

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Cloud access and synchronization issues can occur in Autodesk products when working with Forma Data Management, BIM 360, Autodesk Forma, or other cloud-connected workflows. These issues are often related to permissions, network connectivity, project configuration, or sync behavior between your local system and the cloud.
In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue but by a combination of factors, such as missing access permissions, large-file operations, network latency, or outdated sync components.
This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve the most common causes of cloud access and sync issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your account, project access, sync process, or system configuration.
Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Restart Your System
|
1 Restart your computer
2 Launch the Autodesk product again
|Resets sync processes and clears temporary issues.
|Step 2: Sign out and sign back in
|
1 Open your Autodesk product or Desktop Connector.
2 Sign out of your Autodesk account.
3 Close and reopen the product.
4 Sign back in.
|Refreshes authentication and ensures your account is synced correctly with cloud services.
|Step 3: Verify cloud project access and permissions
|
1 Go to Forma Data Management/ BIM 360 using a web browser
2 Open your project
3 Confirm:
-You can see folders and files
-You can open or download files
4 If not:
-Contact your Project Admin
-Ask them to verify your access
|Cloud access issues are often caused by missing or incorrect permissions.
|Step 4: Confirm the correct account and project
|
1 Open your Autodesk product.
2 Ensure you are signed into the correct Autodesk Account.
3 Select the correct cloud hub or account.
4 Open the correct project.
|Using the wrong account or hub can prevent access to cloud projects.
|Step 5: Check Desktop Connector status
|
1 Locate the Autodesk Desktop Connector icon.
2 Confirm it is running.
3 Check for sync status icons:
Green → Synced
Blue → Sync in progress
Red → Failed
|Desktop Connector manages synchronization between your local system and cloud storage.
|Step 6: Verify Desktop Connector is up to date
|
1 Open Autodesk Access
2 Check for Desktop Connector updates
3 Install the latest version
4 Restart your system
|Newer versions include reliability improvements and bug fixes for sync behavior.
|Step 7: Check sync issues (files not syncing / stuck)
|
1 Look for files marked as:
-Pending sync
-Failed sync
2 Try:
-Editing and saving the file again
-Manually refreshing Desktop Connector
3 Restart Desktop Connector.
|Files can get stuck in sync due to cache issues or interrupted operations.
|Step 8: Reduce file complexity or batch size
|
1 Avoid uploading or modifying large numbers of files at once
2 Upload files in smaller batches
3 Wait for one sync to complete before starting another
|Large simultaneous operations can cause sync failures or delays.
|Step 9: Check file and folder setup
|
1 Review folder names in your cloud project.
2 Ensure they do not contain:
-Leading spaces
-Trailing spaces
3 Avoid renaming system folders.
|Invalid folder names or structure issues can prevent synchronization.
|Step 10: Check network connection and performance
|
1 Test your internet speed
2 Try a different network (if available)
3 Disable VPN temporarily
4 Retry syncing
|Slow or unstable network conditions can interrupt sync and cloud access.
|Step 11: Check for service outages
|
1 Check Autodesk cloud service status on the Autodesk Health Dashboard.
2 Try accessing projects via a browser
3 Wait and retry later if the issue persists
|Cloud services may be temporarily unavailable due to outages.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Restart Your Mac
|
1 Restart your Mac
2 Reopen the Autodesk product
|Clears cached sessions and refreshes system processes.
|Step 2: Sign out and sign back in
|
1 Open your Autodesk product.
2 Click your profile or user icon.
3 Select “Sign out”.
4 Close and reopen the product.
5 Sign back in.
|Resolves session and authentication issues.Resolves authentication and session issues.
|Step 3: Verify cloud access in the browser
|
1 Go to Forma Data Management/ BIM 360.
2 Open your project.
3 Confirm you can access files.
|Confirms whether the issue is account-related or application-specific.
|Step 4: Check permissions
|
1 Confirm you are added to the project.
2 Contact Project Admin if needed.
3 Ask to remove and re-add your account if required.
|Permissions may be out of sync or incorrectly assigned.
|Step 5: Verify the correct account and region
|
1 Ensure you are accessing the correct cloud region (US, EU, etc.).
2 Confirm if the login email matches your assigned account.
|Using the wrong account or region can prevent access.
|Step 6: Clear browser cache (for web access issues)
|
1 Open browser settings.
2 Clear cache and cookies.
3 Restart the browser.
|Browser issues can block access to Autodesk cloud services.
|Step 7: Update the Autodesk product
|
1 Go to https://manage.autodesk.com.
2 Download and install updates.
3 Restart the product.
|Ensures compatibility with cloud services.
|Step 8: Check network connection and performance
|
1 Test your internet speed.
2 Try a different network (if available).
3 Disable VPN temporarily.
4 Retry syncing.
|Slow or unstable network conditions can interrupt sync and cloud access.
|Step 9: Check for service outages
|
1 Check the Autodesk cloud service status on the Autodesk Health Dashboard.
2 Try accessing projects via a browser.
3 Wait and retry later if the issue persists.
|Cloud services may be temporarily unavailable due to outages.
This is often caused by:
Missing permissions
Incorrect account or login
Not being added to the project
Common causes include:
Network issues or slow internet
Large file operations
Sync process interruptions
Desktop Connector issues
This can happen if:
Folder names are invalid (e.g., trailing spaces)
Permissions are missing
Sync has failed or is pending
This may be caused by:
Large batch uploads
High latency or poor connection
Multiple projects with similar names
Too many file changes at once
This usually indicates:
Permission sync issue
Incorrect account selected in the product
Local configuration issue
Yes, cloud workflows require an active internet connection. Some tools may allow limited offline work.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
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