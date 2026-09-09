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File problems and data issues can occur in Autodesk products due to corruption, file size, storage location, or unexpected system interruptions. These issues can affect your ability to open, save, or work with files correctly.
In many cases, the issue is not caused by a single factor, but by a combination of factors such as working from network locations, incomplete saves, or excessively large or complex files.
This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve common file and data issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can determine whether the issue is related to your file, storage environment, or system configuration.
Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Test with a different file
|
1 Open a new or known working file.
2 Perform basic actions.
|Helps determine if the issue is file-specific.
|Step 2: Save the file as a new version
|
1 Open the file.
2 Use “Save As”.
3 Create a new copy.
|Removes hidden corruption
|Step 3: Work from a local drive
|
1 Copy the file to Desktop/Documents.
2 Open locally.
|Network/cloud storage can cause corruption or delays.
|Step 4: Check file size and complexity
|
1 Remove unused objects or references.
2 Simplify the file if possible.
|Large or complex files can cause instability
|Step 5: Recover or repair the file
|
1 Use built-in recovery tools (if available)
2 Open backup/autosave files
|Corrupt files may need repair to function properly
|Step 6: Check file permissions
|
1 Right-click file
2 Ensure you have full access
|Permission issues can block saving or editing
|Step 7: Clear temporary files
|
1 Close all applications.
2 Open File Explorer.
3 Navigate to: C:\Users\<your_username>\AppData\Local\Temp
4 Select and delete as many files as possible.
|Temporary files can accumulate and consume system resources, causing instability or slow performance.
(Same steps as Windows)
Test with another file
Save as a new version
Work locally (not iCloud/network)
Simplify file
Open backups
Check file permissions
Restart system
The same reasoning applies (Mac handles storage differently, but the causes are the same).
This is usually caused by:
File corruption
Unsupported file version
Missing permissions
File stored in an unsupported or unavailable location
Try opening a backup or testing the file on another machine to confirm.
This is typically due to:
Corrupted data inside the file
Large or complex file structure
Broken references or linked files
If other files work normally, the issue is most likely file-specific.
Common causes include:
Large file size or high complexity
Too many objects, layers, or references
Working from a network or cloud location
Moving the file to a local drive and simplifying it often improves performance.
This can happen if:
The application crashes before saving
The file is stored in a location with sync or permission issues
Autosave or backup files are not being used
Regularly saving and checking autosave settings can help prevent data loss.
This may be caused by:
Lack of permissions on the file or folder
File being read-only
File being used by another user or process
Issues with the storage location
Try saving to a different local folder to test.
This happens when:
The file is open on another machine
A background process is using the file
Cloud sync tools are actively accessing it
Close the file everywhere or restart your system to release the lock.
Possible reasons:
Large file size
Network or cloud-based storage delays
Too many file references or dependencies
This can happen due to:
Latency or slow connection
Sync delays or conflicts
File locking by other users
Working from a local copy helps isolate the issue.
This may be caused by:
Network interruptions
Sync conflicts
File access or permissions issues
Ensure syncing is complete before closing the product.
Signs of corruption include:
The file crashes the product when opened
Missing or broken elements
Unexpected errors when saving or editing
You can try:
Opening autosave or backup files
Using built-in recovery tools (if available)
Saving the file as a new version
Recovery success depends on the extent of corruption.
This usually indicates:
Environment or system configuration differences
Missing resources (fonts, references, plugins)
Version differences of the product
If only one file has issues → troubleshoot the file
If multiple files have issues → troubleshoot the system
This is the fastest way to narrow down the root cause.
No, most troubleshooting steps:
Create new copies
Clean or repair files
Always keep backups before making major changes.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
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