Crashes and performance issues

Crashes, freezing, and slow performance can occur in Autodesk products for a variety of reasons. These issues are often related to system configuration, graphics settings, file complexity, or conflicts with other software running on your machine. In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue, but by a combination of factors such as outdated drivers, limited system resources, or working with large or corrupted files.

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you quickly identify and resolve the most common causes of stability and performance issues. By following the steps in order testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your system, your files, or your software configuration.

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.