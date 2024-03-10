Autodesk Revit: Revit is a building information modeling (BIM) software that allows structural engineers to design, model, and analyze building structures in a collaborative environment. It provides tools for creating 3D models, generating construction drawings, performing analysis, and coordinating with other disciplines.

Autodesk Robot Structural Analysis Professional: Robot Structural Analysis Professional is a comprehensive software for advanced structural analysis and simulation. It enables engineers to perform static, dynamic, and nonlinear analysis of structures.

Autodesk Advance Steel: Advance Steel is a specialized software for structural steel detailing and fabrication. It allows structural engineers to create detailed 3D models, generate fabrication drawings, and coordinate with other trades involved in the construction process