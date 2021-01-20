Design and make anything with Autodesk software

Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform helps you get everyone on the same page to plan, design, construct, and operate better projects.

Learn more about Design and Make Platforms (US Site)

ARCHITECTURE, ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COLLECTION

Design and build better with integrated BIM tools and workflows

See the software collection

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS 

Find Autodesk software for architecture, engineering, and construction

Discover software solutions

Ready to buy with Autodesk?

Learn about purchase and payment options and how to manage your software subscriptions.

Visit the Buying Center
Aerial view of The Standard London, a repurposed 1970s building situated next to the Victorian Gothic St. Pancras railway station.

Orms revives a 1970s building as a boutique hotel using adaptive reuse architecture

UK architects Orms transformed a heritage office building into a destination hotel, The Standard London, using adaptive reuse architecture to sustainably renovate and reimagine the outdated structure.

Design and make anything with Autodesk software

Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform helps you unlock innovation to design, engineer, and manufacture better products. 

Learn more about Design and Make Platforms (US Site)

PRODUCT DESIGN & MANUFACTURING SOFTWARE

Design, engineer, and make anything with an integrated CAD/CAM platform

Learn about Autodesk Fusion

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

Find Autodesk software for product design and manufacturing

Discover software solutions

Ready to buy with Autodesk?

Learn about purchase and payment options and how to manage your software subscriptions.

Visit the Buying Center
Engineer from Hardshell Labs holds two 3D-printed desert tortoise shells.

Advancing desert tortoise conservation with 3D printing and robotics

In California’s Mojave Desert, Hardshell Labs is working to conserve the endangered desert tortoise by duping its main predators—ravens—with a 3D-printed “Techno-Tort” that repels attackers with a spray of grape scent.

Design and make anything with Autodesk software

Autodesk’s Design and Make Platform helps you unleash creativity with powerful tools for 3D animation, visual effects, and production management.

Learn more about Design and Make Platforms (US Site)

3D COMMUNITY

Learn 3D design skills and find inspiration with our online community, AREA 

Connect with the community

Image courtesy of Nicolas Morel

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS 

Find Autodesk software for media, entertainment, and design visualization 

Discover software solutions

Image courtesy of Elizabeth Ku-Herrero

Ready to buy with Autodesk?

Learn about purchase and payment options and how to manage your software subscriptions.

Visit the Buying Center
Four characters from New Tales from the Borderlands connect in a post-apocalyptic scene.

Courtesy of Gearbox Software/2K Games

An automated animation pipeline drives efficiency and excellence at Gearbox Software

For its recent game New Tales from the Borderlands, an automated pipeline helped Gearbox create 4x more cinematic gameplay in half the time—and enabled artists to spend 50% more time on creative work instead of logisctics.

Join us for AU 2024: The Design & Make Conference

October 15–17 | San Diego, CA | Digital

Explore all AU 2024 has to offer with 650+ sessions. Be part of the conference where connections are forged, innovations are celebrated, and the future comes to life.

A woman works in the metal shop at the Autodesk San Francisco Technology Center.

Autodesk makes software for the people who design and make the world

Autodesk is a global leader in software for architects, builders, engineers, designers, manufacturers, 3D artists, and production teams. Our design and make technology spans a wide range of industries to empower innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small.

Teacher and students work with Fusion 360 in the CNC lab at Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, California.

EDUCATION

Prepare for success with free educational access to software

Access professional software and education resources to gain a competitive edge in your educational journey.

Get free software for students and educators (US Site)
Autodesk CEO Andrew Anagnost presents onstage at Autodesk University.

NEWS 

Discover the latest Autodesk news and views 

Read company news, stories from those who design and make, and perspectives on the future of making.

 

Visit the newsroom
A man in an office looks at his desktop computer screen while talking on a headset.

FREE TRIALS

Try Autodesk software for free 

Explore full-featured versions of Autodesk software, including AutoCAD, Inventor, 3ds Max, and more.

 

Download free trial