Autodesk Flex allows your occasional users to use tokens to access any product available with Flex for 24 hours at a time. After you purchase Flex tokens, you can assign users and specify which products they can access. For an overview, see Autodesk Flex (US site).

Important: To avoid being charged for idle time, your users should sign out or close products when not in use.

Three Steps to Get Started with Flex (video: 2:44 min)