Technologies such as cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and AI are fuelling a major shift in approaches to water operations and asset management.
Making the most of these advancements requires a digital transformation in how your asset data is handled, from initial capture and collation through to analysis and storage. Getting it right drives efficiencies across entire plant and network lifecycles.
Our e-book, The Five Steps to O&M Efficiency, breaks down each of these stages for you. Download now to learn more about how you can accelerate your digital transformation journey.
Operators face challenges managing vast, inaccessible pipelines. We can help you build a digital twin of your network to centralize data for analysis, leak detection, and automation.
Treatment plant operators face tight budgets, strict regulations, and efficiency demands. Through digitization and user-friendly dashboards, you can monitor plant performance and predict maintenance needs, gain insight into power and chemical efficiency, and integrate all your performance, reporting, and compliance workflows in one place.
Gain full water and wastewater asset perspective with our software: track data, integrate tools such as Esri's ArcGIS Online and VAPAR pipe inspection AI, and improve visibility, risk assessment, and CapEx planning seamlessly.
How one New Zealand utility used Info360 Insight to draw out more pump performance with fewer field tests.
How one Louisiana firm uses Info360 Asset to assess risk and make data-based cases for federal funding.
How Info360 Plant helps utilities regulate water quality with comprehensive compliance reporting.
Pipe inspections represent a serious logistical challenge. We can help you manage data at every step.
How you can assess the condition of your pipe network in hours rather than days and create defensible rehab plans.
Use cloud-based analytics and easy-to-use dashboards to improve water plant performance, compliance, and improvement planning.
See how you can transform your maintenance with a 30-day free trial.
Understand your network operations more clearly with a 30-day free trial.
From upload to analysis, understand how Info360 Asset can find efficiencies in each stage of CCTV inspections and unlock AI capabilities.
Want to get a flying start with Info360 Asset? Our onboarding video series helps you avoid confusion get to valuable insights faster.
Data is only useful when it turns into actions. Low- and no-code analytics can help teams better understand, share, and act on data.
Keeping our communities and our environments clean.
Bringing wet weather resilience where it's most needed.
To build a digital twin of your water and wastewater network, you must start by collecting data on physical assets using sensors and IoT devices. Then, this data must be integrated with your GIS (US Site) geospatial files into a live modeling solution. Software can then model the network digitally, simulating real-world conditions.
With your model continuously updated by live data, the digital twin can monitor performance, predict maintenance needs, and improve operational effectiveness. Info360 Asset, Info360 Insight, and Info360 Plant (US Site) can help by providing advanced analytics and visualization tools, making it easier to manage and optimize your water and wastewater network and treatment plants efficiently.
Cloud-based operation and maintenance software helps asset operators within utilities better manage costly inspection data, monitor and assess the condition and performance of their assets, and optimize operations. The cloud makes it easier for insights to be shared across teams and used to build accurate risk models that inform risk and rehabilitation planning.
Asset management in water and wastewater utilities involves maintaining and optimizing the infrastructure and equipment used to supply clean water and manage wastewater. It's important because it ensures reliable water services, reduces costs by preventing expensive emergency repairs, extends the lifespan of assets, and helps comply with regulations, ultimately safeguarding public health and the environment.
Digitizing your water and wastewater operations involves using technology like sensors, IoT devices, and software to monitor and manage your infrastructure. This can include implementing SCADA systems for real-time data, GIS (US Site) for mapping assets, establishing live data connections to hydraulic models, and digital twins for better visibility. These tools help improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure reliable service.
Our range of solutions and strategic partnerships can help you understand the assets you operate like never before. Reduce risk, find optimizations in resource usage and scheduling, and improve the way you approach maintenance across your portfolio.
