Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Autodesk Info360 Insight is a cloud-based application for operational analytics and incident management that unifies water and wastewater utility data in the cloud. You can apply sophisticated analytics, modeling, and alerting tools to make operational information more accessible, reliable, and actionable. As a workflow solution, Info360 Insight enables utility companies to quickly identify incidents in their system, check multiple resolution scenarios, and apply recommended actions to rapidly resolve system failures.