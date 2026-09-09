Add-ins and extensions in Autodesk products

Add-ins and extensions enhance Autodesk products by providing additional functionality and customisation. However, they can sometimes cause issues such as crashes, missing features, or unexpected behaviour if they are outdated, incompatible, or conflicting with other extensions.

In many cases, the issue is not caused by a single add-in but by a combination of factors, such as version compatibility issues, multiple extensions interacting, or residual configuration from previous installations.

This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you identify and resolve add-in and extension issues. By following the steps in order and testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is caused by a specific add-in, configuration, or system interaction.

Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.