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Feature or workflow issues can occur in Autodesk products when tools, commands, or functions do not behave as expected. These issues are often related to product configuration, user settings, environment setup, or conflicts within the application.
In many cases, the problem is not caused by a single issue, but by a combination of factors such as misconfigured settings, outdated product versions, or custom profiles interfering with default workflows.
This article provides a step-by-step troubleshooting workflow to help you quickly identify and resolve the most common causes of feature or workflow issues. By following the steps in order and testing the product after each step, you can isolate whether the issue is related to your settings, environment, or system configuration.
Next, you can find troubleshooting guides for Windows, followed by Mac, and at the end, you have Frequently Asked Questions (applies to both Windows and Mac) related to this topic.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Restart your system
|
1 Restart your computer.
2 Open your Autodesk product again.
3 Test the affected feature or workflow.
|Restarting clears temporary memory and resets background processes that may affect feature behaviour.
|Step 2: Restart the Autodesk product
|
1 Close the Autodesk product completely.
2 Ensure no instances are running in the background.
3 Reopen the product.
4 Test the workflow again.
|Temporary application-level issues can prevent features from functioning correctly.
|Step 3: Reset product settings to default
|
1 Close the Autodesk product.
2 Open the Windows Start menu.
3 Search for the product name, then select Reset Settings to Default.
4 Select the reset option.
5 Confirm reset.
6 Relaunch the product.
|Corrupted or misconfigured settings are one of the most common causes of feature-related issues.
|Step 4: Update the Autodesk product
|
1 Open the Windows Start menu.
2 Search for and open Autodesk Access.
3 Review available updates.
4 Click Update for your product.
5 Restart the product after installation.
|Updates include bug fixes and improvements that resolve known feature and workflow issues.
|Step 5: Test in a new file or clean environment
|
1 Open your Autodesk product.
2 Create a new file or open a known working file.
3 Test the feature or workflow.
|This helps determine if the issue is related to the file or to the product environment.
|Step 6: Disable custom settings or profiles
|
1 Open product settings or preferences.
2 Switch to a default workspace or profile.
3 Disable any custom configurations.
4 Restart the product.
|Custom settings, workspaces, or configurations can override default behaviour and cause issues.
|Step 7: Check for add-ins or extensions
|
1 Open the Autodesk product.
2 Disable any installed add-ins or plugins.
3 Restart the product.
4 Test the feature.
|Add-ins and extensions can conflict with built-in functionality and disrupt workflows.
|Step 8: Check user permissions
|
1 Confirm your system user account has full access to the product
2 If using managed environments, check with IT
3 Ensure required permissions are granted
|Some features require specific permissions, and restricted environments can block functionality.
|Step 9: Close background applications and processes
|
1 Press “Ctrl + Shift + Esc”.
2 Open Task Manager.
3 End unnecessary applications.
4 Relaunch your Autodesk product.
|Other applications may interfere with feature execution or consume resources.
|Step 10: Repair or reinstall the product (if needed)
|
1 Go to “Apps & Features”.
2 Locate your Autodesk product.
3 Select Modify / Repair (if available).
4 If repair fails, uninstall and reinstall.
|This resolves deeper issues with the installation or corrupted product components.
|Step
|Guide
|Why do we need this step
|Step 1: Restart your Mac
|
1 Click the Apple menu.
2 Select Restart.
3 Open your Autodesk product again.
|Clears the system state and resets background processes.
|Step 2: Restart the Autodesk product
|
1 Close the product completely.
2 Reopen it.
3 Test the feature again.
|Temporary application issues can affect workflows.
|Step 3: Reset product preferences
|
1 Close the Autodesk product.
2 Reopen while triggering reset (varies by product).
3 Restore default settings.
|Resets corrupted or conflicting configuration settings.
|Step 4: Update the Autodesk product
|
1 Go to: https://manage.autodesk.com.
2 Download and install available updates.
3 Restart the product.
|Ensures compatibility and resolves known issues.
|Step 5: Test in a new file
|
1 Create a new file.
2 Test the feature.
|Identifies whether the issue is file-specific.
|Step 6: Disable add-ins or custom configurations
|
1 Remove or disable extensions.
2 Restart the product.
|Conflicts from add-ins or custom setups can break workflows.
|Step 7: Check permissions and system setup
|
1 Verify macOS permissions
2 Check system settings
3 Ensure full access is granted
|Restricted permissions may block features.
This is often caused by:
Misconfigured settings
Custom profiles or workspaces
Outdated product version
Add-in conflicts
This usually indicates:
File-specific configuration issues
File corruption
Unsupported file content
This may be due to:
Custom workspace or UI layout
Different product versions
User configuration differences
Common triggers include:
Recent update
New add-in installation
Changes in settings or configuration
Yes, resetting settings can resolve most configuration-related issues without affecting your files.
No, these actions reset the application, not your project files.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
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