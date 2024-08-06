Performance capture employs a variety of hardware systems to translate a person’s entire performance into data that animators and VFX artists can use to make enchanting digital characters. These include optical, inertial and markerless performance capture.

Optical performance capture uses reflective or LED markers adhered to the actors’ faces and bodies on a motion capture suit, with cameras recording the performances. Marker data from the recordings are translated into moving digital skeletons, which are incorporated into rigged 3D character models . This common performance capture method results in accurate and realistic digital characters.



Inertial motion capture (IMC) gathers data from the movements of sensors like accelerometers, gyroscopes and magnetometers placed on an actor’s body, rather than from markers. IMC data can be processed in real time. Compared to optical performance capture, IMC is simpler to implement because it doesn’t need the same elaborate camera setups.



Markerless performance capture does not require markers, suits or data sensors. Instead, advanced technology like computer vision and other algorithmic techniques in performance capture software analyses video frames like a 3D scanner to track movement and digitise the image into manipulable 3D data. This method allows actors to perform as normal, free of any unnatural apparatus on their person. Markerless performance capture technology may require multi-view camera setups, like those Martin Scorsese used in 2019’s The Irishman to create younger-looking versions of Robert De Niro and Joe.



While in its infancy, markerless performance capture was considered less accurate than other methods. But as performance capture software improves – in part by harnessing more artificial intelligence (AI) technology – markerless performance capture could become accessible from any smartphone, allowing anyone to create a cartoon avatar of themselves with an app.



Regardless of the visual medium or data capture method used, performance capture software is the crucial common denominator in the workflow a media post-production team uses to embody a digital character with the “soul” of a human performer. This software will also play a part in making performance capture an aspect of extended reality (XR) (US site) media – virtual, augmented and mixed reality – as well as in live entertainment through real time performance capture.