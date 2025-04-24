Digital transformation in manufacturing

Industry 4.0, or the Fourth Industrial Revolution, refers to the automation and data exchange in manufacturing technologies. It integrates modern technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing and cyber-physical systems to create smart factories. Interconnected machines communicate and make decentralised decisions to improve efficiency, reduce waste and increase productivity through real-time data and advanced analytics.

The foundation of Industry 4.0 is building a digital manufacturing ecosystem that enhances flexibility, addresses market demands and enhances innovation in the production process. This integration of physical and digital technologies enables greater precision and customisation in products. It also promotes sustainability by optimising resource use and reducing energy consumption, and aligns manufacturing with environmental goals.