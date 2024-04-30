Fusion Operations: Insights for manufacturing and fabrication

What is Fusion Operations?

Fusion Operations is production management and production floor tracking software.

  • Schedule and manage teams, machines and materials.

  • Get real-time production visibility powered by devices on the shop floor. Track and analyse your entire production flow.

  • Track maintenance operations and easily plan future actions with fully integrated maintenance management.

Why use Fusion Operations?

Reduce waste and costs

Gain insight into production and identify previously unseen costs

Shorten lead times

Adjust schedules on the fly to quickly adapt to production changes

Minimise shop maintenance

Powerful insights help you anticipate maintenance and minimise production downtime

What you can do with Fusion Operations

Real-time dashboard and connected manufacturing

  • Access your data from any device.
  • Stay connected to workers and colleagues in real time.
  • Customise alerts for real time responses.
  • Immediate alerts when machines are down or require maintenance.

Visualise workflows

  • Identify bottlenecks.
  • Set priorities and avoid overload.
  • Increase productivity and seamless workflow.
  • Continuously improve the production system.

Maximise productivity and performance

  • Track each worker’s performance, in real time.
  • Monitor productivity and tasks of team members.
  • Specify team resourcing: who does what, where, when and how.
  • Align shift management with shop floor activity.

Key features of Fusion Operations

Manage your company like never before.

Scheduling dashboard in Fusion Operations

Real-time dashboards

Easily organise moving parts with real-time data for connected manufacturing.

Scheduling and inventory management

Effectively conduct MRP (material requirements planning) schedule and inventory management.

Visual workflows

Seamlessly track performance and stay organised with intuitive workflow view.

Machine and quality management

Get ahead of the curve and minimise shop floor downtime with fully integrated maintenance management.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Fusion Operations used for?

Fusion Operations provides manufacturers and fabricators, from small- to large-scale, the power to manage every aspect of their production floor. You can use it to get insights into your production flow, identify where waste occurs, predict maintenance and keep on top of employee performance.

Who uses Fusion Operations?

Fusion Operations is a multi-capable tool used by operations managers, production managers, schedulers, packaging specialists, fulfilment operators, QA teams and shop floor fabricators.

What does a manufacturing execution system do?

A Manufacturing Execution System, or MES, can monitor, track, report and even control the various processes and systems used to manufacture goods, from raw material to shipping.

Can MES and ERP work together?

Yes! Fusion Operations brings together MES and ERP capabilities to consolidate the number of tools used, streamline your workflow to require less tools, and better communicate the relevant information back and forth.

