The conceptual design processes in architecture and urban planning share common elements but diverge in scope and emphasis. In architectural conceptual design, the focus is on individual buildings. It begins with a detailed site analysis, considering topography and climate, followed by program development through discussions with clients. Architects explore forms, materials, scale and proportions, ensuring efficient internal circulation and functional relationships. Visualisation tools, such as renderings and 3D models, aid communication; and feasibility analyses consider technical, economic and regulatory aspects. Iterative client feedback refines the design.

Conceptual design in urban planning takes a broader perspective. The process starts with analysing the entire urban area, including land use, transportation, demographics and environmental features. Stakeholder engagement, goal setting and exploration of land use and zoning concepts follow. Planners address transportation and infrastructure planning, green spaces and public realm design, and consider density and urban form. Sustainability (US Site) and resilience (US Site) are integrated and visualisations are used for effective communication. The phase concludes with developing implementation strategies for phased changes.

While both fields involve analysis, stakeholder engagement and visualisation, architecture tends to focus on individual building design while urban planning encompasses the organisation and development of entire urban areas.