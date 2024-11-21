Aurecon prioritises a systems approach, making sure the company has connected data and a common way of working with, talking about, and managing it. “The information in the data is where the value is–it’s what our clients pay us to produce,” he says. “We produce an information deliverable, be it a design or a report or whatever.”
The next step is implementing the latest technology to create new business models and new ways of working. Aurecon business leaders use status reports based on the maturity framework to make technology investment decisions that can unlock opportunities–for example, by introducing advanced automation both internally and in client solutions. “That’s how we get good buy-in from the business to accelerate change,” Mackenzie says.
Aurecon revises its organisational strategy every few years, growing more focused over the past year. “Our strategy this time is much narrower, and we’ve made a handful of real delivery decisions,” Mackenzie says, including one on delivery efficiency and another on automation. “We also made a strategic decision around generative AI and how we can introduce that technology into design automation.”
As the company evolves as a digitally mature practice, “It’s a confluence of technology,” Mackenzie says. “But more importantly, it’s a confluence of digital skills that work together. If we get this right, and we have a systemic solution around digital maturity, we should move up the maturity ladder to become a digitally competitive organisation.”