Autodesk Fusion is a professional, full-scale integrated 3D modeling cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB platform that lets your design and make anything. Some of the key Autodesk Fusion benefits for educators include:

Student teams collaboration. Fusion's collaboration features make easier for students to work on the same project – when a new version of a dataset is uploaded, it is immediately available to everyone collaborating on the project.

Get to machining faster. Get students to produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds with a wide range of integrated CNC and 3D printers ready to simulate, test and prototype designs.

Autodesk Fusion is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.