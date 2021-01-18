How to buy
Autodesk Fusion is a professional, full-scale integrated 3D modeling cloud-based CAD/CAM/CAE/PCB platform that lets your design and make anything. Some of the key Autodesk Fusion benefits for educators include:
Autodesk Fusion is free for eligible educators and students. Available on Mac, PC, and Chromebook.
Autodesk Fusion enables you to explore many iterations quickly with easy-to-use CAD software.
Produce high-quality CNC machined parts, and additively manufacture builds using FFF or PBF for metal 3D printing.
Gain all the advantages of a full-featured schematic capture, electronics design, and mechanical CAD with Autodesk Fusion.
Test your designs to ensure they survive real world conditions. Simulate digitally and reduce prototyping costs.
Explore many manufacturing-ready outcomes meeting your design specifications through generative design.
Use integrated cloud collaboration tools to bring teams together and manage product data.
Master the basic concepts of Autodesk Fusion with these self-paced lessons. Each path includes videos, step-by-step tutorials, and downloadable 3D models.
Help students gain confidence and stand out by earning certifications in CAD, CAM, design-to-manufacture workflows, and generative design.
Fusion Fundamentals is a free 12-hour course aimed at training educators how to use, teach, and implement Autodesk Fusion into their classroom.