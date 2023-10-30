ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT BASICS

In your profile, you can optionally set up security and privacy settings. For security, Autodesk recommends setting up 2-step verification to protect your account. 2-step verification adds an extra layer of security by requiring a code to sign in to your Autodesk account.

 

You can view and update your privacy settings at any time. Autodesk collects data for analytics through your individual usage of desktop products. Collecting this data through our analytics programs helps Autodesk better understand how you use our products and services. For more specifics about this programme, please visit the Autodesk analytics program (US Site).

Security: 2-step verification

 

To use 2-step verification, you first install an authenticator app on your mobile device to generate a code. Autodesk supports all time-based on-time passcode (TOTP) authenticator apps. A few examples are Twilio Authy, Cisco Duo, Google Authenticator, and Microsoft Authenticator, all of which are free.

 

Note: Enterprise customers who use organisational accounts to sign in won’t have the option to set up 2-step verification. 

To set up and turn on 2-step verification:

  1. Download an authenticator app and install it on your mobile device.
  2. Go to Security in your Autodesk Account profile.
  3. Under 2-step verification, click Set Up.
  4. To reconfirm your identity, enter your email and password and click Sign In.
  5. Using your authenticator app, scan the QR code displayed in your profile.
  6. Enter the code for Autodesk generated by the authenticator app and click Turn On.

The next time you sign in, you'll enter a code from your authenticator app in addition to your email and password.

 

Note: If you need help setting up 2-step verification, you can contact support

To set up 2-step verification on a different device:

  1. Go to Security in your Autodesk Account profile. Sign in with a 2-step verification code.
  2. Under 2-step verification, click Edit.
  3. To reconfirm your identity, enter your email and password and click Sign In.
  4. Using the authenticator app, scan the QR code displayed in your profile.
  5. Enter the code for Autodesk generated by the authenticator app and click Turn On.

To turn off 2-step verification:

  1. Go to Security in your Autodesk Account profile. Sign in with a 2-step verification code.
  2. Under 2-step verification, click Edit.
  3. To reconfirm your identity, enter your email and password and click Sign In.
  4. Select Turn Off from the options, then click Next.
  5. Confirm Turn off 2-step verification.

The next time you sign in, you won’t be asked to enter a code.

To use an alternative method for 2-step verification:

 

If at some time the device with your authenticator app isn’t available, you can request that a verification code be sent to your email address.

  1. On the Account verification screen that asks you to enter a code, click Use Another Method.
  2. On the Select A Method screen, enter your email address and click Send Code.
  3. On the Account verification screen that appears, enter the code sent to your email and click Enter Code.

Privacy: Managing product data preferences

For most 2023 and later desktop products, you can change your settings once and the change applies across your Autodesk Account. For some 2022 and earlier versions, product privacy setting changes might only apply to the desktop products you are using on a specific device.

 

For answers to your questions, send an email to privacy.questions@autodesk.com.

To manage preferences from your Autodesk profile:

  1. Sign in to your Autodesk Account profile.
  2. Under Settings > Product privacy, click the Add + icon next to Desktop Products to select your preferences.
  3. Change your preferences as needed.
  4. Click Save to confirm your changes.

Note: Some usage data collection is required for operational purposes, so the Required data collection selection cannot change. For example, we might require data to deliver services or features, or to identify non-valid use of our products.

To manage preferences from a desktop product:

  1. Open a product.
  2. Go to the Account Settings menu or Help menu (settings locations vary by product).
  3. Click Privacy Settings or Desktop Analytics.

