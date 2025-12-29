When can I renew my subscription?

Some subscriptions can be renewed up to 90 days before expiration and up to 30 or 45 days after expiration. The period of 45 days after expiry is referred to as the cancellation process and consists of 3 stages.

Stage: Expired

When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended. The expired stage lasts 15 days.

Stage: Suspended

If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for 1 and 3-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed, but you can still renew or make payment to reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and regain access to your product.

Stage: Cancelled

If you do not take action during either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Cancelled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription for access to the product. If your subscription was cancelled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.