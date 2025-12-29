& Construction
Some subscriptions can be renewed up to 90 days before expiration and up to 30 or 45 days after expiration. The period of 45 days after expiry is referred to as the cancellation process and consists of 3 stages.
Stage: Expired
When your subscription moves from Active to Expired for non-renewal or non-payment, action (payment or renewal) is required to prevent the subscription from being suspended. The expired stage lasts 15 days.
Stage: Suspended
If you do not renew or make a payment in the Expired stage, your subscription will move to Suspended, which lasts for a subsequent 30 days for 1 and 3-year subscriptions or 15 days for monthly subscriptions. Access to your product will be removed, but you can still renew or make payment to reactivate your subscription in the Suspended stage and regain access to your product.
Stage: Cancelled
If you do not take action during either the Expired or Suspended stages, your subscription will be moved to Cancelled and the subscription can no longer be renewed or reactivated. You will have to purchase a new subscription for access to the product. If your subscription was cancelled due to a non-payment of a line of credit, you may need to use another payment method for subscription purchases and renewals and may be required to pre-pay for future orders.
Trial software cannot be renewed or extended. To continue using the product, you need to buy a subscription. See Convert a trial to a subscription for more information.
You can only renew a Fusion personal use licence if the current one has less than 30 days until expiration. Visit How to renew a Personal licence or access the Startup programme for Fusion (US Site).
30 days before the expiration of your one-year education plan, you'll be sent an email reminder. Visit Renewing access to Education software.
If you bought from a partner and did not transact with Autodesk, please contact the partner regarding your renewal options. Your partner information can be found in your Autodesk account. Select the product in your subscription list to find your partner details.
Most subscriptions purchased through an Autodesk sales representative will be set to auto-renew and are eligible for the renewal options described on page auto-renewal. Navigate to Subscription & Contracts in your Autodesk account to see your renewal options.
You can find your renewal or expiration date in your order confirmation email and in your Autodesk account. If auto-renew is off, the expiry date is based on the time zone where the subscription was purchased. If auto-renewal is on, the renewal date is the day after the expiry date. Example: You purchase an annual subscription 10/06/2024. If auto-renew is turned off, your expiry date and time will be 09/06/2025 at 23:59:59 New Zealand Time. If auto-renew is turned on, your renewal date will be 10/06/2025 00:00:00 New Zealand Time.
You can change your seat count, term or product depending on eligibility. Seat and term changes can be made in your Autodesk account. Seat additions are immediate, seat reductions and term changes take effect at renewal. Product changes at renewal can be made through a quote with your Autodesk partner or Autodesk sales.
