Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb: Additive manufacturing, design and simulation

What is Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb?

Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb offers a complete toolset for design and implementation in additive manufacturing.

  • Powerful workflow automation for streamlining 3D print preparation

  • Intuitive tools for repairing, orienting, arranging and preparing 3D files for printing

  • Agile latticing and hollowing tools and parametric supports for lightweighting

Why use Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb?

Bring products to market faster

Simplify print preparation steps like positioning, support generation and slicing.

Reduce build failures

Predict and compensate for potential build failures.

Reduce repetitive tasks

Create and deploy scripts to automate workflows.

What you can do with Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb

Part orientation within the additive build space in Autodesk Netfabb

Streamline workflows for additive manufacturing

  • Import models, analyse printability and repair automatically
  • Choose from 200+ integrated 3D printers to prepare prints through slicing and customisable toolpaths
  • Orient models to reduce build times and supports
  • Hollow parts and generate lattices using less material

Customizable nesting and support structure densities in Autodesk Netfabb

Gain competitive advantage with automation

  • Reduce human error by automating workflows with scripting
  • Minimise build failures through process simulation for Direct Energy Deposition (DED) and Metal Powder Bed Fusion (MPBF)
  • Generate compliant lattice structures
  • Nest parts while avoiding collisions and interlocking to fully utilise your machine’s capacity.

Which Autodesk Netfabb product is right for you?

Compare products
3D model of a grey, shell-like object supported by a complex network of tubes

Fusion with Netfabb

Prepare models for 3D printing with tools for mesh repair, part orientation, supports, hollowing and latticing, packing, and slicing and toolpath generation. Take advantage of automation, limited process simulations and custom toolpath strategies.

Diagram of thermal energy simulation processes

Netfabb Local Simulation

Identify and minimise build failures by simulating metal powder bed fusion and direct energy deposition additive processes.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What is Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb used for?

Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is an additive manufacturing software tool used for preparing, cleaning, slicing, toolpathing, simulating additive manufacturing and much more. You can use Netfabb to automate additive manufacturing processes, organise and nest parts for build packing, clean up mesh data to be manufacturable and even create custom adaptive lattice forms. Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is an ideal tool for any industrial-grade additive manufacturing workflow, regardless of technology.

Who uses Netfabb?

Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb is used by additive engineers, industrial designers, mechanical engineers and anyone else who needs to work with up-levelled additive manufacturing workflows.

Which operating system does Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb run on?

Autodesk Netfabb runs on Microsoft® Windows. See Netfabb system requirements (US Site) for details.

Which versions of Netfabb can I use if I subscribe to the current version? 

Your Netfabb subscription gives you access to install and use the three previous versions. Available downloads are listed in your Autodesk Account after subscribing. See also previous releases available for subscribers.

Can I install Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb on multiple computers? 

With a subscription to Netfabb software, you can install it on up to three computers or other devices. However, only the named user can sign in and use that software on a single computer at any given time. Please refer to the Software Licence Agreement (US Site) for more information. 

How do I convert my Netfabb free trial to a paid subscription? 

Launch your trial software and click Subscribe Now on the trial screen or buy Netfabb here. When buying your subscription, enter the same email address and password combination you used to sign in to your trial. Learn more about converting a trial to a paid subscription.

How much does a Netfabb subscription cost?

The price of the Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb subscription is annually, or for three years.

For the subscription price of Netfabb Local Simulation, please contact the Autodesk sales team.

If some of your users only occasionally use Autodesk Fusion with Netfabb, consider buying tokens to access it for 24 hours at a time. Learn more.

