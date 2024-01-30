Installation for administrators

Network License Manager system requirements

For more information on Network Licence Manager (NLM) updates, issues, and system requirements, see the release notes from Revenera.

Windows NLM system requirements

Processor 1.2 GHz minimum
Network interface card Ethernet network configuration
Operating system Microsoft®  Windows:
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 7 SP1
Microsoft® Windows Server:
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows Server 2016
FlexNet 11.18.0.0
Communication protocol
 TCP/IP  Note: Network Licence Manager uses TCP packet types
Virtualisation support VMWare ESXi 6.5 and 6.7 (Licence Manager only)
  • All Windows operating systems listed above
Citrix® XenApp™ 8
  • All Windows operating systems listed above
Citrix XenDesktop™ 8
  • All Windows operating systems listed above
Microsoft Hyper-V 2019, Windows 10 Pro
  • Windows Server 2019
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 7 SP1
VMWare Workstation 15.x
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 7 SP1
Parallels Desktop 15.0
  • Windows 10
  • Windows 7 SP1

macOS NLM system requirements

Processor Intel® Core i5 or higher, 1.2 GHz minimum
Network interface card Ethernet network configuration
Operating system
  • macOS 10.15
  • macOS 10.14
  • macOS 11.0
FlexNet 11.18.0.0
Communication protocol
 TCP/IP  Note: Network Licence Manager uses TCP packet types

Linux NLM system requirements

Processor 1.2 GHz minimum
Network interface card Ethernet network configuration
Operating system
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7
  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6
FlexNet 11.18.0.0
Communication protocol
 TCP/IP  Note: Network Licence Manager uses TCP packet types

