Modify a deployment from Autodesk Account

You can modify a deployment created from Autodesk Account.
Note: For deployments created with the classic installer, see Modify a deployment with the classic installer.
You can modify a deployment created from Autodesk Account.
Note: For deployments created with the classic installer, see Modify a deployment with the classic installer.
Editing a package loads it in the configuration editor, where you make changes.
Tip: To discard your changes, click the browser back button or the back arrow in the upper left corner of the page.
When the image creation tool runs, it prompts you to confirm that you want to update the existing administrative image.
Moving the administrative image is useful when you want to distribute it to other locations or to networks that aren’t connected to the Internet.
Tip: You can use relative paths, which are useful if you plan to distribute the administrative image to multiple server locations, or if you're duplicating an image before modifying it.
Command line parameters for the installer executable are not required for every deployment, but an installation will fail if required parameters are missing. The batch file includes commands with the correct install parameters and will run the installation in a basic UI mode (with a progress bar) by default.
Note: The batch file includes additional commands for silent install and silent uninstall. These commands are commented out. Remove the comments to enable them.
Some parameters in the following reference table appear in both an abbreviated form and a longer one for readability.
|Name
|Parameter
|Description
|Help
|-h
|Prints the available programme options and a short description for each.
|Manifest
|-m
|Specifies the file path of the manifest to be loaded for this installation. The default is Setup.xml in the same directory as Installer.exe.
|Install Mode
|-i
|Specifies the type of operation that the installer will run.
|UI Mode
|--ui_mode
|Specifies the mode of the installer UI.
|Silent
|-q
|Specifies that the workflow shows no dialogues.
|Language
|-l
|
|Offline Mode
|--offline_mode
|Specifies that the Installer is launched from local media. No calls to Autodesk are made to download installers.
|Deployment Configuration
|-o
|Specifies the file path of the deployment configuration to be loaded for this installation. Generally, this should be the deployment.xml file in the image folder.
|Bundle Extension
|--extension_manifest
|Specifies the file path of the manifest that includes updates, extensions, plugins, content, and language packs to be included in this installation.
The Assistant can help you find answers or contact an agent.
What level of support do you have?
Different subscription plans provide distinct categories of support. Find out the level of support for your plan.