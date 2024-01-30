Installation for administrators

Install network licensing software

Download and install the most recent version of Autodesk Network Licence Manager (NLM) for your OS. Install NLM on each server that you plan to use for setting up your licence server. Be sure to check the NLM system requirements.

 

Windows server

Install NLM

  1. Download NLM for Windows (US Site).
  2. Double-click the downloaded file to start the installation wizard.
  3. Follow the onscreen instructions. See the accompanying readme file for full installation instructions.

Note: By default, NLM tools are installed in C:\Autodesk\Network Licence Manager.

Uninstall NLM

  1. From the Start menu, find the LMTOOLS utility.
  2. In LMTOOLS, click the Start/Stop/Reread tab, and then click Stop Server.
  3. Close LMTOOLS.
  4. In the Windows Control Panel, locate Autodesk Network Licence Manager in the list of programmes and uninstall it by clicking Remove or Uninstall.
  5. If prompted, restart your computer.
  6. Manually delete files that you created for use with Network Licence Manager, such as log files, licence files, and the options file. You can find these files in C:\Autodesk\Network Licence Manager.

macOS server

Install NLM

  1. Download NLM for macOS (US Site).
  2. Navigate to the NetworkLicenseManager folder on your installer or your installation media.
  3. If you downloaded an installer, double-click the NLM DMG file in your Downloads folder.
  4. Double-click the NLM package icon.
  5. Click Continue to begin the installation and follow the instructions to install the NLM tools. Be sure to install in a folder on a local device.
  6. Click Close when you see the Install Succeeded message.

Note: By default, NLM tools are installed in /usr/local/flexnetserver.

Uninstall NLM

  1. Stop the licence server before you uninstall NLM.
  2. Delete the following folder: /usr/local/flexnetserver/
    Deleting this folder removes the main licence server tools and the configuration scripts for setting up the licence server.

Linux server

Install NLM

  1. Download NLM for Linux (US Site).
  2. Open a shell as a superuser (using su).
  3. Extract the NLM package from the compressed file that you downloaded or navigate to the NetworkLicenseManager directory on your product installation media.
  4. Enter the following command, where # is the package number:
    rpm -ivh adlmflexnetserver-#.rpm

Note: By default, NLM tools are installed in /opt/flexnetserver<.

Uninstall NLM

  1. Stop the licence server before you uninstall NLM.
  2. Open a shell as a superuser.
  3. Enter the following command to verify the package number of the Network Licence Manager software that you installed:
    rpm -qa | grep adlm
  4. Enter the following command to uninstall the Network Licence Manager package, where # is the package number:
    rpm -e adlmflexnetserver-#.rpm
  5. If you edited your rc.local file to configure your licence server (for example, to start lmgrd), remove those commands from the rc.local file.

