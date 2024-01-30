// First, set up the standard configurations on an installed AutoCAD. Then export the configurations with this script: /Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -e -d ~/Documents/config.tar //Copy the config.tar to client machines. Then import .dwt templates, plot styles, shx fonts and hkcu.plist from the config.tar to AutoCAD on the client machines: /Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -i template plot shx profile -s ~/Downloads/config.tar // Check AdskLicensingInstHelper help for more usages: /Applications/Autodesk/AutoCAD\ 2023/AutoCAD\ 2023.app/Contents/Helpers/AdMigrator.app/Contents/MacOS/AdMigrator -h