When you create a deployment, you can accept the default settings for any product you install or configure the settings to create a custom deployment. Configuration settings apply to every installed instance of the product. After you create the deployment, you can't change these settings unless you modify the deployment.
Note: To understand the configuration options for each product, read the product Installation Supplement in the product Help. Review these supplements to determine the right settings for each product in your deployment.
- Select which products to install. In addition to the primary product, other suggested products may be preselected. Deselect these suggestions to remove them from your deployment.
- If you're asked to select an installation type, choose Typical or Custom.
- Typical. The product is installed with the default options.
- Custom. The product is installed with the options you choose and configure. Some examples of configurable options are user preferences for product behaviour, installation of support files, and access to online resources.
- (Optional) Install other software components from Autodesk or third-party vendors. To install these components, add their EXE or MSI files to a special table provided in the installer.