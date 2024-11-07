Virtual cinematography is a way of filming scenes in digitally enhanced environments instead of relying solely on physical sets. In many cases, these environments are so immersive that the line between reality and fiction is blurred. Instead of having actors perform in front of green screens, filmmakers can project realistic, detailed backdrops that actors can interact with during production.



Take the Mandalorian, for instance. The show’s creators used an innovative method called StageCraft, which consists of a giant LED screen that surrounds the actors and projects real-time digital environments. This technique not only makes the actors feel like they're in an actual setting, whether it’s a vast desert or a space station, but it also helps post-production efforts due to its dynamic lighting and reflections.