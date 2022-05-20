As a precision machining subcontract manufacturer and workholding specialist, Brown & Holmes (Tamworth) Ltd supplies high-quality services to blue-chip companies and Tier 1 suppliers throughout the UK, Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company has decades of experience delivering machined components to the automotive, aerospace, machine tool, construction, power generation, and nuclear industries.

By investing in Autodesk Fusion 360 and the Machining Extension, the company has reduced its reliance on offline CAM programming and empowered its team of CNC machine operators to take more responsibility for their own projects. The company's approach to professional development has seen staff morale flourish, resulting in manufacturing throughput increasing, non-conformance reducing by 34%, and revenue doubling.