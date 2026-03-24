Eligible educators and IT admins can get an Forma for Construction education subscription for their educational institution by visiting Autodesk Education Community and selecting Forma for Construction. You’ll have to confirm your education eligibility if you haven’t already.

Educational institutions have access to Forma for Construction via two subscription options:

The School Educator subscription plan offers free access to 250 named user seats for one (1) year to Forma for Construction.

The School IT Administrator subscription plan includes 3,000 named user seats for three (3) years free access to Forma for Construction.

Educational access is renewable as long as you are eligible.