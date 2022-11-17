Account management basics

Renew a subscription

Manage subscription renewal settings based on how you got your subscription. Many subscriptions purchased through Autodesk are set up to renew automatically. In some cases, however, you can only renew your subscription manually. If you are in a managed environment, renewals are performed by your contract manager, purchaser or primary admin.

Here are a few things to know about renewing a subscription:

  • Renewal pricing: Renew before your subscription expires to save when compared to buying a new subscription. Excludes monthly terms.
  • Trial subscriptions: Trial software can’t be renewed or extended. To continue using the product, you need to buy a subscription. See Convert a trial to a subscription for more information.
  • Expired subscriptions: You can’t restart expired subscriptions. To renew access to software and services, get a new subscription online or from an authorised Autodesk partner.
  • Changing a subscription term length: In some regions, you can change your subscription term (for example, from a monthly to an annual subscription) in Autodesk Account or by contacting support. If neither option is available, let the original subscription expire and get a new one with a different term.

Renew automatically

To ensure that your renewal is successful on the renewal date, your recurring payment method must be valid and auto-renew turned on.

  1. Sign in to your account.
  2. In the subscription list, select a product to open the subscription details and review the payment method on file.
    If you see a Manage button, see the following Change Renewal by Order Number steps.
  3. Click Turn Auto-renew On to ensure automatic renewal processes on the renewal date.
  4. Follow the instructions to complete the change.

Change a renewal by order number

In some cases, you see a Manage button when you select a product subscription. Locate the order number from your original order confirmation email and follow these steps:

  1. Sign in to your account, and on the product, click Manage to open the Look Up Your Order page.
  2. Enter your order number and order password. Click Search.
    Note: If the order number is already filled in, it may be incorrect. Check that the order number matches your confirmation email. If you have forgotten your order password, click the link to reset at the bottom of the Look Up Your order page.
  3. Click Manage Auto-Renewal Plan.
  4. Select On to enable automatic renewal or Off to cancel. Renewals process on the renewal date.

If you are unable to access the Look Up Your Order page from your account, use one of the following links, depending on your region. The link is also accessible from your original order confirmation email.

Renew manually

You must renew your subscription or purchase order manually in some cases (for example, paying with Alipay, Konbini or a wire transfer). Beginning 90 days before expiry, your renewal options are visible in Autodesk Account. You are also sent an email notifying you that you can renew.

 

To view your available renewal options in account:

  1. Sign in to your account and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
  2. In the subscription list, select a product to see renewal options.
  3. Do one of the following:
    • If you have the option to renew online, click Renew. Your renewal is added to a basket, where you can review pricing and complete the purchase.
    • If purchased from an authorised Autodesk partner, their contact information is displayed. Contact them directly to renew. Your authorised Autodesk partner may also reach out to you directly with renewal options.

To avoid losing access to your software, and to maintain your special renewal pricing, renew your subscription before the expiry date.

Renewal pricing exclusions

With special renewal pricing you may save 5% or more when compared to purchasing a new subscription. This savings is based on Autodesk’s suggested retail price (exclusive of applicable tax) and may vary by product, country, or customer.

 

Special renewal pricing is subject to change at any time and excludes discounts, promotions, monthly subscriptions and select products including, but not limited to:

  • Arnold
  • Assemble
  • AutoCAD Inventor LT Suite
  • AutoCAD LT with CALS Tools
  • AutoCAD Web
  • Build
  • Fusion 360 with EAGLE Standard
  • Flow Production Tracking
  • Takeoff

