You must renew your subscription or purchase order manually in some cases (for example, paying with Alipay, Konbini or a wire transfer). Beginning 90 days before expiry, your renewal options are visible in Autodesk Account. You are also sent an email notifying you that you can renew.
To view your available renewal options in account:
- Sign in to your account and click Billing and Orders > Subscriptions and Contracts.
- In the subscription list, select a product to see renewal options.
- Do one of the following:
- If you have the option to renew online, click Renew. Your renewal is added to a basket, where you can review pricing and complete the purchase.
- If purchased from an authorised Autodesk partner, their contact information is displayed. Contact them directly to renew. Your authorised Autodesk partner may also reach out to you directly with renewal options.
To avoid losing access to your software, and to maintain your special renewal pricing, renew your subscription before the expiry date.