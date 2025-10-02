& Construction
Integrated BIM tools, including Revit, AutoCAD, and Civil 3D
& Manufacturing
Professional CAD/CAM tools built on Inventor and AutoCAD
& Entertainment
Entertainment content creation tools, including 3ds Max and Maya
BIM is a collaborative digital process that enables the creation of intelligent 3D models. In education, it fosters interdisciplinary learning, enhances problem-solving, and connects academia with industry. With Autodesk’s BIM software, students gain real-world experience in sustainable design, simulation, and digital collaboration—skills that are in high demand across the global AECO sector.
India’s rapid urbanization demands future-ready skills. Integrating BIM into education modernizes engineering and architecture curriculum, supports sustainable development, bridges the skill gap, and fosters collaboration between academia and industry.
BIM fosters collaboration across AECO disciplines, helping students develop teamwork and communication skills essential for modern workflows.
Students tackle real-world challenges using simulation tools and integrated planning, preparing them for complex project environments.
BIM supports cutting-edge technologies like clash detection, sustainability modeling, and virtual design and construction (VDC), which spark creativity, enhance design thinking and enable agility and adaptability.
BIM aligns educational outcomes with industry needs, equipping students with skills-readiness as a way to continue building their acumen in practical applications.
—G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chairman, VIT
Integrated analysis tools easily allow for a multi-disciplinary approach across architectural, structural and MEP workflows, unifying multiple datasets and file types so students can become confident architects, designers, engineers and builders.
Revit Fundamentals is a free 18-hour course aimed at training educators on how to use, teach, and implement Revit into their classroom.
Autodesk offers a comprehensive collection of BIM courses tailored for students and educators. These courses cover foundational concepts and practical applications of BIM in real-world scenarios.
Autodesk offers Revit certifications that help students and professionals demonstrate their proficiency and stand out in the competitive job market.
At Autodesk, we believe that to create a brighter tomorrow, we need to invest in today. That’s why we empower the next generation of Design and Make leaders with free access to our portfolio of software—the same tools our industry customers trust to make the world around us. Our mission is to inspire students to gain the skills, hands-on experiences, and credentials they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
Visit the Autodesk Education homepage to access tutorials, curriculum resources, and stay up to date on education and industry trends shaping architecture, engineering, construction and operations.
A BIM course will help you transition from AutoCAD to Revit, facilitating a shift from 2D to 3D modelling.
India is undergoing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development and BIM will play a transformative role in Indian education.
Free Autodesk software and/or cloud-based services are subject to acceptance of and compliance with the terms and conditions of the terms of use and/or other terms that accompany such software or cloud-based services. Software and cloud-based services subject to an Educational license or subscription may be used by eligible users solely for Educational Purposes and shall not be used for commercial, professional or any other for-profit purposes.