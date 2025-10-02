BIM software & courses for education

Learn and teach BIM with Autodesk

Building Information Modeling (BIM) is transforming the fields of architecture, engineering, construction and operations (AECO). For students and educators, proficiency in BIM is key to unlocking future-ready career paths in AECO. Autodesk supports this journey by offering free access to industry-trusted BIM software like Revit and learning resources.

What is BIM and why is it important in education?

BIM is a collaborative digital process that enables the creation of intelligent 3D models. In education, it fosters interdisciplinary learning, enhances problem-solving, and connects academia with industry. With Autodesk’s BIM software, students gain real-world experience in sustainable design, simulation, and digital collaboration—skills that are in high demand across the global AECO sector.

Why BIM matters for education in India

India’s rapid urbanization demands future-ready skills. Integrating BIM into education modernizes engineering and architecture curriculum, supports sustainable development, bridges the skill gap, and fosters collaboration between academia and industry.

Benefits of learning BIM

Promotes interdisciplinary learning

BIM fosters collaboration across AECO disciplines, helping students develop teamwork and communication skills essential for modern workflows.

Enhances problem-solving

Students tackle real-world challenges using simulation tools and integrated planning, preparing them for complex project environments.

Supports innovation

BIM supports cutting-edge technologies like clash detection, sustainability modeling, and virtual design and construction (VDC), which spark creativity, enhance design thinking and enable agility and adaptability.

 

Bridges education and industry

BIM aligns educational outcomes with industry needs, equipping students with skills-readiness as a way to continue building their acumen in practical applications.

 

Empowering future entrepreneurs with BIM software

"We are encouraging our students wherever it is possible for them to become entrepreneurs. They should help society and the country. We want them to be a model to the rest of the nation, and that's what our students are doing."

—G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chairman, VIT

Teach the basics of digital project delivery

Integrated analysis tools easily allow for a multi-disciplinary approach across architectural, structural and MEP workflows, unifying multiple datasets and file types so students can become confident architects, designers, engineers and builders.

BIM courses, training and certifications

Revit training for educators

Revit Fundamentals is a free 18-hour course aimed at training educators on how to use, teach, and implement Revit into their classroom.

 

BIM courses

Autodesk offers a comprehensive collection of BIM courses tailored for students and educators. These courses cover foundational concepts and practical applications of BIM in real-world scenarios.

 

BIM software certifications

Autodesk offers Revit certifications that help students and professionals demonstrate their proficiency and stand out in the competitive job market.

 

Free BIM Software for Students and Educators

Autodesk offers free access to Revit and other BIM tools for eligible students and educators

At Autodesk, we believe that to create a brighter tomorrow, we need to invest in today. That’s why we empower the next generation of Design and Make leaders with free access to our portfolio of software—the same tools our industry customers trust to make the world around us. Our mission is to inspire students to gain the skills, hands-on experiences, and credentials they need for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

More student and educator resources

Visit the Autodesk Education homepage to access tutorials, curriculum resources, and stay up to date on education and industry trends shaping architecture, engineering, construction and operations.

FAQs: BIM for students and educators

What is a BIM course?

A BIM course will help you transition from AutoCAD to Revit, facilitating a shift from 2D to 3D modelling.

How much does BIM training cost?

The cost of a BIM course can range. The Revit Fundamentals course is free for educators in India.

Is BIM in high demand?

India is undergoing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development and BIM will play a transformative role in Indian education.

