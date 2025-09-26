Revit Fundamentals Course

Sign up for a free, instructor-led, online training designed to help educators use, teach, and implement Revit and BIM in their classrooms.

This course is limited to educators in India.

About the Revit Fundamentals course

The Revit Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s free offering to educators in India, to help them learn how to use, and how to teach Revit in their classrooms. This course will help you transition from AutoCAD to Revit, facilitating a shift from 2D to 3D modelling.

 

Revit Fundamentals is a 6-day, 18-hour online course that focuses on the basics of building information modelling (BIM) to transition from 2D to 3D modelling with Revit. It covers:

  • Introduction to BIM and Revit
  • Creating a Building Envelope
  • Documentation and Visualization
  • Overview of Insight and Forma
  • Toposolids

This course is fully funded and FREE to educators in India.

Why educators should take the Revit Fundamentals course

Certificate of completion

Educators will receive a certification of completion from an Autodesk Learning Partner after completing the course and course evaluation survey.

Classroom Materials

Educators will receive student exercises, recordings, and datasets from the course to be used in the classroom.

Revit ACU Exam

Revit Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Revit Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.

Sign up for Revit Fundamentals course

This course is for educators in India only! If you have any questions, please contact Saigeeta Priyadarshini saigeeta.priyadarshini@autodesk.com.

revit fundamentals

Revit Fundamentals

A 6-day virtual, intensive Revit Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Revit into your classroom.

SIGN UP: