The Revit Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s free offering to educators in India, to help them learn how to use, and how to teach Revit in their classrooms. This course will help you transition from AutoCAD to Revit, facilitating a shift from 2D to 3D modelling.

Revit Fundamentals is a 6-day, 18-hour online course that focuses on the basics of building information modelling (BIM) to transition from 2D to 3D modelling with Revit. It covers:

Introduction to BIM and Revit

Creating a Building Envelope

Documentation and Visualization

Overview of Insight and Forma

Toposolids

This course is fully funded and FREE to educators in India.