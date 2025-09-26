& Construction
The Revit Fundamentals course is Autodesk’s free offering to educators in India, to help them learn how to use, and how to teach Revit in their classrooms. This course will help you transition from AutoCAD to Revit, facilitating a shift from 2D to 3D modelling.
Revit Fundamentals is a 6-day, 18-hour online course that focuses on the basics of building information modelling (BIM) to transition from 2D to 3D modelling with Revit. It covers:
This course is fully funded and FREE to educators in India.
Educators will receive a certification of completion from an Autodesk Learning Partner after completing the course and course evaluation survey.
Educators will receive student exercises, recordings, and datasets from the course to be used in the classroom.
Revit Fundamentals is a great gateway into preparing students for the Revit Autodesk Certified User (ACU) exam.
This course is for educators in India only! If you have any questions, please contact Saigeeta Priyadarshini saigeeta.priyadarshini@autodesk.com.
A 6-day virtual, intensive Revit Fundamentals course. This course will teach you the necessary skills to integrate Revit into your classroom.
