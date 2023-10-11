Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
BIM Collaborate Pro, a digital project delivery solution, brings core project applications, data, and documentation together in a cloud-based, common data environment that every team can access. Teams can work together across locations, disciplines, and trades in a shared, always up-to-date project model.
Work in a shared, cloud-based environment whether you're at home, in the office, or out in the field.
Work together in the same live models, share project data and documentation, and track project progress in a centralized source of truth.
Group and layer multi-discipline models on top of each other to detect clashes earlier with model coordination.
— Levi Naas, Director of Development, MultiGreen
— Kurt Smith, Project Manager, Arcadis
— Alexandra Dierick, Project Manager, Alides
Watch our explainer video to see BIM Collaborate Pro features in action.
Test real-time collaboration features with your design tools.
Assign a small team to run a BIM Collaborate Pro pilot project or test.
We can assess your current practices and digital project delivery needs.
Integrate multi-disciplinary design collaboration and design coordination workflows in a single, shared workspace.
A centralized document management solution acts as a single source of truth across the project lifecycle for all project teams.
Reduce rework and accelerate project delivery with design collaboration features that provide a bird's eye view.
Our webinars unpack key topics in BIM collaboration from getting started to discipline-specific discussions. You'll discover workflows for architects, engineers, and builders and learn how multiple AEC applications come together in digital project delivery.
We're here to help your teams move from working in silos to working together in the cloud. From planning and implementation to evaluating workflows, our experts can help you test, pilot, and scale digital project delivery.
Submit this form to request a call or call us directly at +852 25981098.