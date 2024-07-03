Privacy | Cookie preferences | Report noncompliance | Terms of use | Legal (US Site) | © 2024 Autodesk Inc. All rights reserved
Environmental impact analysis (EIA) is the process by which architects, designers, and planners evaluate potential environmental effects of a building project, ensuring sustainable, outcome-focused development. An effective EIA considers various factors and design options to identify the project’s environmental impacts. Often these factors are local or regional and follow a checklist from a governing body. Few techniques in running an EIA include:
Scoping and screening of the project
Impact evaluation methods
Comparison techniques
Data presentation and analysis techniques