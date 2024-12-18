& Construction
Design and Construction of Expansion of the Legislative Council Complex
CLP Power's Yuen Long Industrial Estate Substation Project
Integrated Waste Management Facilities Phase 1
Automated Carpark A and B at HKBCF
Construction of Siu Ho Wan Water Treatment Works Extension and Siu Ho Wan Raw Water Booster Pumping Station
Design and Construction of Immigration Headquarters in Area 67, Tseung Kwan O
Kwu Tung North and Fanling North New Development Area (First Phase)
Tung Chung New Town Extension – Site Formation and Infrastructure Works at Tung Chung Valley, Phase 1 (Contract No. NL/2020/06)
MTR C1601 Kwu Tung Station for Northern Link
Tai Po Town Lot No. 253 and 157 RP, Sai Sha
Innovative Asset Management for Building Resilient Water Supply: BIM & AMIS at Tseung Kwan O Desalination Plant
Digitalising Smart Water System: STTSS for Pump Optimisation with AI-Driven BIM and GIS Integration
BIM-based Workflow on Design and Build Cavern Development Project at Anderson Road Quarry Site
HUANG Cong
ZHANG Xiao
KWOK Helen Hoi Ling
ZHANG Jiaying
Digital Twin-based ESG Platform for Property and Facility Management Industries