Autodesk Hong Kong

BIM Awards 2024

Award Winners

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

 

Design and Construction of Expansion of the Legislative Council Complex

 

CLP Power Hong Kong Limited

 

CLP Power's Yuen Long Industrial Estate Substation Project

 

Environmental Protection Department, HKSAR

China Harbour Engineering Company Limited

Keppel Seghers – Zhen Hua Joint Venture

 

Integrated Waste Management Facilities Phase 1

 

Paul Y. - CIMC - JEC Joint Venture

Paul Y. - Chevalier Joint Venture

Manly-Tech Engineering Limited

 

Automated Carpark A and B at HKBCF

 

Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

China Road and Bridge Corporation

Digie Engineering Technology Pte. Ltd.

 

Construction of Siu Ho Wan Water Treatment Works Extension and Siu Ho Wan Raw Water Booster Pumping Station

 

Honorable Mentions

Architectural Services Department, HKSAR

Hip Hing Engineering Company Limited

 

Design and Construction of Immigration Headquarters in Area 67, Tseung Kwan O

 

Civil Engineering and Development Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

AECOM Asia Company Limited

DCKJV and TYFRON Consultancy Limited

 

Kwu Tung North and Fanling North New Development Area (First Phase)

 

Civil Engineering and Development Department, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region

Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Limited

China Railway Group Limited and TYFRON Consultancy Limited

 

Tung Chung New Town Extension – Site Formation and Infrastructure Works at Tung Chung Valley, Phase 1 (Contract No. NL/2020/06)

 

MTR Corporation Limited

Arup

 

MTR C1601 Kwu Tung Station for Northern Link

 

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited

Sanfield (Management) Limited

Strategic Building Innovation (SBI) bimSCORE Limited

 

Tai Po Town Lot No. 253 and 157 RP, Sai Sha

 

Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

Shenzhen Yuegang Technology Company Limited

ACCIONA

 

Innovative Asset Management for Building Resilient Water Supply: BIM & AMIS at Tseung Kwan O Desalination Plant

 

Water Supplies Department, HKSAR Government

Shenzhen Yuegang Technology Company Limited

The University of Hong Kong (HKU Business School)

 

Digitalising Smart Water System: STTSS for Pump Optimisation with AI-Driven BIM and GIS Integration

 

Young BIMer of the Year

KEUNG Shun Lok

BIM-based Workflow on Design and Build Cavern Development Project at Anderson Road Quarry Site

Outstanding Students

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

HUANG Cong
ZHANG Xiao
KWOK Helen Hoi Ling
ZHANG Jiaying

Digital Twin-based ESG Platform for Property and Facility Management Industries